Unless specific circumstances have been met in a criminal case,
or the case in question is a Reference, appeals are heard by the
Supreme Court only if leave to appeal is given. The standard for
whether leave will be given is when the case involves a question of
public importance. Recently, the Supreme Court has decided that a
dispute between an individual and his membership at his chosen
Church is of sufficient public importance.
The facts of the dispute are relatively simple. A man was
disfellowshipped, a concept equal to excommunication, from his
place of worship for failing to uphold a certain standard of
conduct, and then for failing to be sufficiently repentant of those
wrongdoings. The man subsequently lost a lot of real estate
business, as the majority of his clients were fellow members of his
place of worship. However, it is not whether the man's business
actually suffered and damages occurred as a result of his
disfellowship that is the concern of the Supreme Court. Rather, the
leave to appeal was granted over a jurisdictional question. Is a
decision made by a religious body justiciable? In other terms, does
the judicial system have discretion to make decisions that
interfere with the voluntary membership of an individual
and his chosen religious organization?
At the trial level, the court determined that they did have
jurisdiction to make a ruling over whether or not the disfellowship
could be overturned. This court accepted that they had jurisdiction
because the disfellowship had an impact on his civil and property
rights. Undeniably, the court has jurisdiction to hear matters
relating to civil and property rights.
The case was then appealed to the Court of Appeal, where the
majority upheld the trial judge's ruling. While the majority
accepted that courts typically do not interfere in matters relating
to memberships in voluntary associations, that they could in this
case because of the impact on civil and property rights. Their
argument suggests that once your membership in a religious
organization has an impact on your property and civil rights it is
subject to the oversight of the courts.
Most interesting to this decision is the dissent of Justice
Wakeling, which focused on the constitutionality of interfering
with memberships in voluntary associations. He argued that private
actors are not subject to judicial review, and that as the
congregation makes no decisions that have consequences for members
of the public, it is not a public actor which could be subject to
judicial review. That there is no justiciable question because
church membership is not a legal right. He further established a
Charter argument where he expressed that constituent members have
the constitutional right to determine membership.
Does the freedom to associate include the freedom to not
associate? TBD.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).