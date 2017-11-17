The conceptual interplay of physics and law was on display in
the recent appeal case of Unifund Assurance Company v. ACE INA
Insurance Company (2017 ONSC 3677). The facts in this priority
dispute were somewhat convoluted and the decision hinged on an
interpretation of the "transmission of force"
doctrine.
The claimant was a pedestrian walking on the southeast corner of
Pharmacy Avenue and Steeles Avenue. The vehicle insured by ACE was
travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue when it collided with the
Unifund vehicle, which was travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue
and attempting to make a left turn onto Pharmacy Avenue. A vehicle
insured by The Personal was stopped northbound on Pharmacy Avenue
behind the pedestrian crosswalk.
As a result of the impact, the ACE vehicle was propelled towards
and ultimately struck the claimant. The Unifund vehicle was
propelled in a different direction and ultimately collided with The
Personal vehicle.
The arbitrator first found that The Personal vehicle was not
involved in the incident from which the entitlement to SABS arose
and that the claimant was not an "insured" under the
policy issued by The Personal (the claimant was also not insured
under any other policy of automobile insurance at the time of the
accident). The Arbitrator then turned to section 268(2)2(ii) of the
Insurance Act, which states that the claimant next has
recourse against the insurer of the automobile that
"struck" the claimant.
On the facts, it is apparent that only the ACE vehicle struck
the claimant. Nevertheless, the Arbitrator noted the added
"twist" with the analysis of the term "struck".
She discussed the evolution of the "transmission of
force" concept dating back to the 1970s and agreed with the
comments of an earlier arbitration case on the issue, which held
that a person is considered "struck by" a vehicle when
that vehicle provides the transmitting force for the injury to
occur.1 Most notably, this occurs even when the actual
contact is made with another vehicle.
The Arbitrator applied the above reasoning and found that the
Unifund vehicle was the "striking vehicle" and,
therefore, the priority insurer. She reasoned that, while the ACE
vehicle came into contact with the claimant, it was propelled in
that direction by the Unifund vehicle and would not have made
contact with the claimant if the Unifund vehicle had not engaged in
the left turn.
The decision was overturned on appeal as it was found to be
unreasonable.
In the appeal decision, Justice Brown canvasses various cases
that applied the transmission of force principle and highlights the
distinction between cases where stationary objects (including
vehicles) are propelled into a pedestrian by a third moving vehicle
and those with two moving vehicles colliding, which causes one
vehicle to strike the pedestrian (this latter scenario involving
independent force on the part of the striking vehicle as opposed to
a stationary object simply being propelled).
Justice Brown ultimately found that the arbitrator erred in her
application of the legal principle of transmission of force. She
held that while the ACE vehicle was diverted or deflected by the
Unifund vehicle, it nevertheless "continued under its own
propulsion and momentum that had existed prior to the collision,
and exerted its own 'independent force'."
Furthermore, Justice Brown held that it was not "the
Unifund vehicle that applied the transmission of force to the ACE
vehicle propelling it into the claimant, but rather the ACE
vehicle's own, albeit diverted, movement, or the actions of the
ACE insured driver which caused the ACE insured vehicle to strike
the pedestrian."
This is well-reasoned decision that accords with the findings in
the various cases cited. Most notably, this case reinforces the
importance, when assessing priority pursuant to 268(2) of the
Insurance Act in accidents with a similar factual matrix
to the one in this case, to consider all vehicles involved and to
particularly consider whether the vehicle that was propelled into
another vehicle exhibited its own propulsion and independent
force.
Look to a future newsletter for updated commentary as an
Application for leave to the Court of Appeal was filed in July
2017.
Footnote
1 See: Co-opearators v. Royal Insurance,
Arbitrator Samis, August 29, 1996 (involving the transmission of
force between a moving vehicle and a stationary
vehicle).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Complaints about civil jury trials in motor vehicle cases are not novel or uncommon. It is the perception of some (most notably the plaintiff bar) that jury results are typically unfavourable to plaintiffs.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).