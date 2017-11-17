In British Columbia, the right to sue on a debtor's failure
to repay a loan is generally limited to a two year period following
the date the debtor defaults on that loan, thanks to the provisions
of the Limitation Act, S.B.C. 2012, c. 13 (the "
Limitation Act"). However, section 24(6) of the Limitation
Act also provides that if the debtor makes a signed and
written acknowledgment of their debt to the creditor, this two year
period instead starts to run from the date of that acknowledgment.
There has been some ambiguity as to what qualifies as a signed and
written acknowledgment in the context of electronic communications,
but the recent British Columbia Supreme Court case of Johal v
Nordio, 2017 BCSC 1129 ("Johal")
provides some clarity.
In Johal, one of the plaintiffs, Jatinder Johal, loaned
the defendant, Marco-Abel Nordio, $250,000 by way of a promissory
note signed by Mr. Johal's wife, Sonia Kaur Johal. The money
was to be used by Mr. Nordio to purchase property in North Dakota
and was to be repaid, in addition to a lending fee of 20%, by April
25, 2014.
The loan was not repaid by April 25, 2014, and over the next
several months Mr. Nordio and Mr. Johal exchanged many emails
regarding Mr. Nordio's default. One of these emails, sent by
Mr. Nordio to Mr. Johal on August 31, 2014, stated in part as
follows:
Saying that as soon as I close on HR you will receive the funds.
We are looking on a 30 days close....That mean[s] that I am selling
HR...I will pay back capital and interest for the one time deal out
of my profit from the HR transaction and close the note....
Mr. Nordio concluded this email with what is commonly described
as an email signature: electronic text indicating his name,
professional title, employer, and contact information.
On July 24, 2016, Mr. and Ms. Johal sued Mr. Nordio for failing
to repay the loan. In his defense, Mr. Nordio relied on the
Limitation Act, arguing that Mr. and Ms. Johal were
required to launch their claim within two years of his failure to
repay the loan (April 25, 2016), but neglected to do so. The Johals
argued that Mr. Nordio's August 31st email
constituted a signed and written acknowledgment of the debt,
extending the expiry of the limitation period to August 31,
2016.
The court found in favour of the Johals. In doing so, it
considered both section 24(6) of the Limitation Act and
the definition of "electronic signature" within the
Electronic Transactions Act, S.B.C. 2001, c. 10 (the
"Electronic Transactions Act").
Section 24(6) of the Limitation Act requires an
acknowledgment of debt to be:
in writing
signed by hand or by electronic
signature within the meaning of the Electronic Transactions
Act,
made by the person making the
acknowledgment or the person's agent, and
made to the person with the claim,
the person's agent or an official receiver or trustee acting
under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada)
The court was chiefly concerned with whether the email from
August 31, 2014 contained an "electronic signature"
within the meaning of the Electronic Transactions Act,
which defines an "electronic signature" as:
"information in electronic form that a person has created or
adopted in order to sign a record and that is in, attached to or
associated with the record."
The court followed the precedent in IDH Diamonds NV v Embee Diamond
Technologies, 2017 SKQB 79 in noting that courts have long
accepted non-electronic deviations from handwritten signatures,
such as crosses, initials, and rubber stamps. The court further
determined that Mr. Nordio could have refrained from attaching this
information to his email, and inferred that he did so in order to
use this information to identify him as the sender of the email and
to serve as his signature. In so doing, the court concluded that
the email constituted a signed and written acknowledgment, and the
Johals' claim was made in time.
Johal may be helpful for those who have been engaged in
discussions with a debtor and are concerned that a limitation
period to start a lawsuit has passed. It also provides clarity for
those concerned about acknowledging liability. It also serves as a
reminder that an individual with a potential legal claim should
consult a lawyer regarding limitation periods as soon as
possible.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
