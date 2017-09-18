September 15, 2017 – Applicants applying for permanent
residence to Canada are required to prove English language skills
by taking a language test approved by Citizenship and Immigration
Canada (CIC).
The Importance of IELTS Language Test Results for Canada
Immigration ApplicationsIELTS is known as the International English
Language Testing System. It is the world's most popular English
language test recognized by CIC.
International English Language Testing System (IELTS) tests were
taken more than three million times during the last 12 months,
reaffirming it as the world's leading English language
test.
IELTS results are accepted not only in Canada immigration
applications, but also in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
Universities in Australia, the UK and the US also recognize IELTS
results.
