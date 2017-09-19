Depending on the origin of the goods that you are importing into
Canada, Canada requires that you provide the tariff rate code
applicable for that particular origin. Canada does not have a
single customs duty or tariff rate for all imports. Over the years,
Canada has entered into a number of free trade agreements.
This has resulted in various tariff rate codes.
A tariff rate code is assigned for every free trade agreement
partner because tariff elimination commitments and tariff reduction
schedules cause applicable tariff rates to be different from the
MFN (most-favoured nation) tariff rate that Canada agreed to at the
World Trade Organization.
The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade
Agreement comes into effect on September 21, 2017. As a
result, of the new free trade agreement, a new tariff rate code has
been announced on September 14, 2017.
The Tariff Rate Code (also known as “Tariff Code”)
is put in Box 28 of the B3 Canada Customs Coding Form. It is
important to know what Tariff Code is applicable – otherwise,
you may pay too much or too little customs duties to the Government
of Canada. Since goods and services tax (“GST”)
and harmonized sales tax (“HST”) (where applicable) is
charged on top of a customs duties included price, you would also
pay too much or too little GST/HST. You want to pay the right
amount of customs duties and GST/HST so that the Canada Border
Services Agency (“CBSA”) does not impose administrative
monetary penalties (“AMPs”). Customs duties are
calculated as follows:
value for duty X applicable tariff rate (which
aligns with a tariff rate code)
The following table sets out Canada’s Tariff Code categories
under the Customs Tariff (Canada) and the CBSA reporting codes as
at September 14, 2017:
Tariff Treatment Category
Abbreviation
CBSA Reporting Code
Most-Favoured-Nation
MFN
2
General Tariff
GT
3
Australia Tariff
AUT
4
New Zealand Tariff
NZT
5
Commonwealth Caribbean Countries Tariff
CCCT
7
Least Developed Countries Tariff
LDCT
8
General Preferential Tariff
GPT
9
United States Tariff
UST
10
Mexico Tariff
MT
11
Mexico-United States Tariff
MUST
12
Canada-Israel Agreement Tariff
CIAT
13
Chile Tariff
CT
14
Costa Rica Tariff
CRT
21
Iceland Tariff
IT
22
Norway Tariff
NT
23
Switzerland-Lichtenstein Tariff
SLT
24
Peru Tariff
PT
25
Colombia Tariff
COLT
26
Jordan Tariff
JT
27
Panama Tariff
PAT
28
Honduras Tariff
HNT
29
Korea Tariff
KRT
30
European Union Tariff
CEUT
31
Ukraine Tariff
UAT
32
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
