In a decision on a preliminary issue released September 7, 2017,
Vice Chair Trojek of the LAT held that a catastrophically impaired
Applicant missed the two year limitation period to dispute the
Insurer's refusal to pay housekeeping and attendant care
benefits, coming to the same conclusion ADR Chambers came to in a
similar case last year (Mayo v. Economical Mutual
Insurance Co., [2016] O.F.S.C.D. No. 342 (QL).
In S.T. v. Economical, the Applicant was involved in a
motor vehicle accident on September 12, 2008. Following the
accident, the Applicant received various benefits under the SABS,
including housekeeping and attendant care benefits. Economical sent
the Applicant an OCF-9 near the two year mark advising that no
further housekeeping and attendant care benefits would be paid
after the 104-week mark. The Applicant submitted an Application for
Determination of Catastrophic Impairment almost seven years
post-accident. After appropriate assessments were completed, she
was deemed to be catastrophically impaired by Economical. After
this the Applicant submitted further expenses for housekeeping and
attendant care, which were also denied. The Applicant did not
dispute the initial denial of housekeeping and attendant care until
September 29, 2016.
Various arguments were raised on behalf of the Applicant;
however, the main arguments were that there can be no denial prior
to entitlement and that the limitation period could not begin to
run until the Applicant discovered she was catastrophically
impaired . The Applicant argued that since there is no limitation
period for applying for catastrophic designation or for disputing
an insurer's denial of a catastrophic application, to accept
Economical's position would be to accept that insurers can
create a time limit/limitation period for when an insured must
apply for catastrophic impairment determination, which goes against
recent decisions such as Guarantee v. Do and Machaj v.
RBC.
Economical argued that the Do and Machaj
decisions were not relevant to the issue in this case because it
was the specific benefits claimed that were denied -- not
catastrophic designation. The Vice Chair agreed and found that in
keeping with the Court's decisions in Sietzema,
Haldenby, and Turner, that the objective of
consumer protection must be balanced against other objectives, such
as the finality and certainty that limitation periods provide. The
Vice Chair also confirmed that the principle of discoverability
does not apply in the scheme of statutory accident benefits.
