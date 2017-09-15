The Superior Court of Justice recently released an important
decision finding full indemnity costs payable in a coverage
case.
In the underlying action, a young boy was severely injured by a
car after his father dropped him off in a parking lot. The boy (via
his litigation guardian) and the boy's mother (via the
Family Law Act) sued the father for damages. The
father's insurer found a duty to defend and the insurer's
counsel represented him at trial. At trial, over $900,000.00 in
damages were awarded. Following the trial, the father's insurer
denied coverage.
The mother and boy brought a claim against the father's
insurer under section 258(1) of the Insurance Act, which
allows parties to bring a claim to enforce judgment against
insurers. At the summary judgment motion, the court found that
there was coverage.
The significance of Hoang v. The Personal Insurance
Company is the court's determination on costs. The court
found costs payable to the mother and boy on a full indemnity
scale, rather than the usual partial indemnity scale.
The court rationalized the full indemnity on the basis that the
insurance premium is presumed to reflect the insurance
company's risk. It would be unfair and burdensome to make
customers pay a premium plus legal fees in order to obtain the
coverage they purchased. If the insurer chooses to attempt to
reduce its risk by engaging in coverage litigation, it should be
made to fully compensate the successful party if it losses.
Ultimately, the court ordered the insurer to pay full indemnity
costs at $72,000.00.
This decision marks a possibly new exception to the general
policy of awarding partial indemnity costs to successful parties.
It is something that both coverage counsel for insurers and policy
holders need to keep in mind moving forward, as denying coverage
under a policy now can apparently be very costly.
