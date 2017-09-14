In today's business world, we continue to see creative
interconnection among businesses. These arrangements are often
motivated by a desire for companies to attain certain benefits of
M&A transactions (such as synergies) without incurring certain
costs (such as loss of autonomy and heightened transactional
expenses). In the retail sector, a "shop-in-shop"
business arrangement has become a common occurrence, where
characteristically, a large retailer (herein referred to as a
"licensor") will license physical square footage in its
retail store to another retailer (herein referred to as a
"licensee") to sell goods. These types of arrangements
enable licensees to operate what would optically appear to be an
independent store within a larger host, sharing the
facilities and the consumer base of the larger host store.
A common example of a "shop-in-shop" is a cosmetic
kiosk positioned on the floor of large department retailer. In
2009, The Wharton School authored an insightful article outlining
the economic advantages of such business arrangements, which can be
accessed here.
For a "shop-in-shop" business arrangement to take
effect, the licensor and the licensee may enter into some type of
license agreement that enumerates a license fee payable to the
licensor, among other terms. The parties may also agree that title
to inventory located on the licensor's premises is retained by
the licensee, while proceeds from the sale of the licensee's
inventory are collected by the licensor. These proceeds may be
remitted by the licensor to the licensee, subject to certain
terms.
Secured lenders and licensees engaged in a
"shop-in-shop" business relationship should take note
that the physical location the licensee's collateral (such as
inventory) remains relevant under the Personal Property
Security Act (Ontario). This is primarily because a secured
lender runs the risk of losing its security interest in collateral
being sold or dealt with on the premises of a licensor.
Analysis related to perfecting a security interest should be
dealt with on a case-by-case basis, although generally speaking,
the following may be considered to advance the interests of a
secured lender in a "shop-in-shop" context:
Collateral access-type
agreements: Secured lenders should consider whether any
existing license agreement enables access to collateral in the
event of default. Practically speaking, such agreement may be
necessary to make such collateral located at a
"shop-in-shop" eligible, despite the licensee retaining
title.
Assignment of a license
agreement: An assignment of a license agreement may be
necessary if the secured lender wishes to step into the shoes of a
licensee in an event of default, to effectively continue to operate
the licensee's business. The conditions to assignment of a
license agreement should be considered carefully by all
parties.
Security interest: A
licensee operating a "shop-in-shop" may have an unsecured
interest in any proceeds derived from the sale of its inventory
that are held by the licensor (until these proceeds are remitted to
the licensee). A licensee may wish to consider a segregated trust
arrangement that would be recognized in law or obtaining a security
interest in the proceeds, granted by the licensor. The advantages
of a licensee obtaining a security interest against the licensor
include, the licensor's creditors being put on notice of the
licensee's claim to the proceeds and the licensee's
security interest will be in priority to any unsecured creditors of
the licensor.
About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the
world's pre-eminent corporations and financial institutions
with a full business law service. We have more than 3800 lawyers
and other legal staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe,
the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa,
the Middle East and Central Asia.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the
key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy;
infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and
innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global
business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to
provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of
our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of
contact.
Smart contracts, which replace traditional paper documents with a computer program that automatically verifies and executes an agreement, are poised to fundamentally alter the way M&A and contract-based legal work is performed.
The Staff of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") issued CSA Staff Notice 46-307 — Cryptocurrency Offerings (the "Notice") that outlines its views on the application of securities law to cryptocurrencies, such as "coins" and "tokens".
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).