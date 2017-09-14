Olympic gold medal winner and sprinter Bruny Surin has filed a
trademark infringement case against Puma Canada Inc. and Puma North
America Inc. (Puma N.A.) before the Quebec Superior Court, for the
alleged unauthorized sales of running shoes bearing the SURIN,
BRUNY SURIN and/or CELL SURIN trademarks, all owned by Mr.
Surin.
Defendant Puma N.A. filed a motion requesting that the Court
declines jurisdiction in its favour on the basis that it is neither
domiciled in Quebec, not it has an establishment in Quebec and the
fault, if any, was not committed in Quebec.
Unfortunately for Puma N.A., the Court denied its motion. The
Civil Code of Quebec lists the factors to consider when determining
if Quebec courts have jurisdiction, including that a fault has been
committed in Quebec and a prejudice has been suffered in Quebec.
While Puma N.A. affirmed that it is not selling the alleged
infringing goods in Quebec, the Court disagreed, since its website
has a French version and that its products could thus be purchased
by Quebecers. Considering that facts alleged in the plaintiff's
application are held to be proved, the Court concludes that a fault
– i.e. the unauthorized use of the plaintiff's trademarks
- seems to have been committed by Puma N.A. in Quebec.
The court also concluded that since the plaintiff resides in
Quebec, he is suffering his prejudice in Quebec and damages
resulting from these sales.
Alternatively, Puma N.A. requested that the Court declines
jurisdiction arguing that the courts of Massachusetts would be a
better forum to hear this case against it. However, the Court
concludes that this power to decline jurisdiction for another
jurisdiction is an exercise of discretion, and that there are
sufficient reasons to maintain this matter before the Quebec
courts, including that it is in the interest of justice to do so
since the amount of damages claimed is limited and the plaintiff is
an individual against a large corporation with far more financial
resources.
This case reminds us that it may be difficult to convince Quebec
courts to decline jurisdiction in a trademark infringement matter,
especially if sales occur on the Internet. The mere fact that the
defendant is a Quebec resident should not be sufficient to maintain
jurisdiction - otherwise Quebec courts would always have
jurisdiction in all cases filed by a Quebec resident against anyone
in the world - but when a plaintiff is able to show other facts,
such as it is the registered owner of the alleged infringed
trademarks and that the infringement occurred in Quebec, then
Quebec courts will surely maintain their jurisdiction.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
