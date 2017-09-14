On August 11, 2017, OSFI issued an Industry Notice suspending
its advisory on the use of the words "bank",
"banker" and "banking" (the
"Advisory") published just weeks earlier. Our article
discussed the implications of the advisory, which can be found
here.
The suspension follows the Department of Finance's release
of its consultation paper Potential Policy Measures to Support a Strong
and Growing Economy: Positioning Canada's Financial Sector for
the Future. It is the second consultation paper in the
Department's review of the federal financial sector framework.
The Department is seeking comments on whether provincially
regulated non-bank deposit financial institutions should be allowed
to use the terms "bank" or "banking" to
describe their activities and services, among other issues. The
paper mentions that credit unions believe that the Advisory puts
them at a competitive disadvantage to banks while they recognize
that limitations on the use of banking words is required to ensure
appropriate disclosure to consumers and to mitigate marketplace
confusion.
We will stay tuned. The consultation period closes on September
29, 2017.
