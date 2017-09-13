An aircraft accident involving a floatplane occurred during
landing. The accident resulted in the death of the rear seat
passenger and pilot. The front seat passenger survived. The
accident occurred when the front seat passenger was returning home
from a remote location where he had been working for eight days
preparing a campsite and cabin on behalf of the air charter
service, owner of the floatplane.
The front seat passenger received benefits from the Ontario
Workplace Safety and Insurance Board ("WSIB") in
accordance with the provisions of the Workers' Compensation
Act, R.S.O. 1990, C. W.11. ("Workers'
Compensation Act"). The front seat passenger also
commenced a civil action against the air charter service (Schedule
1 employer) and the deceased pilot (Schedule 1 worker).
The defendants brought a "Right to Sue" section 31
application before the Workplace Safety Insurance Appeals
Tribunal ("WSIAT") seeking a declaration that the
plaintiff was not allowed to proceed with a civil action against
his own employer or co-worker. The front seat passenger contested
the section 31 application on the basis that the section 11
exemption under the Workers' Compensation Act applied
in that his employment was of a "casual nature" and he
"was employed otherwise than for the purposes of the
employer's industry".
Evidence was led by the air charter company that although it
offers some air charter services, the bulk of its business activity
consists of fly-in-fishing and hunting at remote camps, which are
only accessible by floatplane. In the years leading up to, and
including, the accident, the air charter service had hired the
front seat passenger to perform maintenance and repairs at some of
its cabins. According to the air charter company, the work
completed by contract was an essential part of the business to
ensure that its cabins were ready for the first tourists of the
season. There was no debate that the front seat passenger was a
casual employee.
WSIAT determined that the incident occurred during work that was
a regular part of the charter air services' business
activities. Although seasonal, the work was regular, had occurred
for many years, was necessary, and was an integral part of the
charter air services' business. The WSIAT also disagreed with a
secondary argument by the front seat passenger that the accident
occurred when his work was complete. The WSIAT relied upon
Operational Policy Manual Document No. 15-03-05, which states that
"in the course of employment" also extends to the worker
while going to and from work in a conveyance under the control and
supervision of the employer. A significant factor in determining
whether a worker is in the course of his employment while
travelling to and from work is the degree of control exercised by
the employer over the transportation arrangements. In this case,
the employer exercised full control since it was the operator of
the float plane.
The air charter services company and deceased pilot were
successful in their section 31 application and the tribunal
determined that the injured worker was not entitled to commence a
civil action as a result of the aircraft accident. The injured
worker applied for a reconsideration of this decision, but after
further written submissions WSIAT determined that the worker did
not meet the threshold test for reconsideration and that there were
no fundamental errors in the original tribunal decision.
Although WSIAT decisions are based on very specific fact
scenarios, and the governing legislation varies in each province,
this decision is a reminder to all parties involved in a civil
lawsuit to consider whether or not a section 31 application can be
brought notwithstanding the fact that the accident occurred during
travel to or from work. It is also an important reminder that WSIAT
has exclusive jurisdiction to make a determination that the loss
occurred during the course of employment and whether or not there
is a statutory exemption that could be applied that would still
allow a civil action to proceed.
While some see the development of artificial intelligence as a means of increasing access to justice by automating certain tasks, this new technology could have significant repercussions for the legal profession.
Although several high profile cybercrime insurance cases have recently made headlines in the US, Canadian companies have been left wondering whether or not Canadian courts would follow the line of caselaw...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).