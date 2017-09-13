Most employers know the value of having written employment
agreements in place for their non-union or excluded employees,
particularly when it comes to setting out obligations relating to
termination. However, the timing of when a contract is signed can
make all the difference to whether it is legally binding and you
can rely on its terms, or whether common law principles apply
instead.
The concept behind this issue is that in order to create an
enforceable agreement, both contracting parties must give something
up and receive some kind of benefit in return (referred to as
"consideration"). The law considers employees without a
written contract to have a bundle of certain implied rights when
the employment relationship starts, including, and perhaps most
importantly, a right to common law reasonable notice on termination
of employment. Employers and workers are free to amend these
rights with a written employment agreement; however, if that
agreement is entered into after the employee starts work the
employer must provide fresh "consideration" in exchange
for the employee giving up their implied rights.
To avoid potential unenforceability, it is always best practice
to provide an agreement to a new hire and have them sign –
and return it — in advance of their first day of
work. But if this fails to happen, there are still ways
ensure your contract is legally binding.
If the employee does not sign the agreement before starting work
but they received it along with their offer letter, it can usually
be assumed that the employee has had sufficient notice of the terms
and conditions set out in the contract and, as a result,
enforceability will not be an issue. In this circumstance, a paper
trail that shows the employee received the agreement when the job
was offered will be critical.
Employees who are presented with agreements for the first time
after they have started working will need to be given fresh
consideration, even if they sign the contract on their first day on
the job. If the employee has just started working, then a modest
signing bonus or perk (such as an extra vacation day) should be
sufficient.
For employers seeking to introduce an agreement mid-stream in an
employment relationship, promotions and compensation increases
(provided they are not standard, lock-step increases) provide ideal
opportunities to do so as they offer built-in consideration.
However, to ensure the contract is enforceable it should be
presented in conjunction with the promotion or raise, and signed
before the change takes effect.
Whenever new consideration is being given, it is always helpful
to add a specific reference that describes the bonus or benefit in
the contract itself. This reference can be invaluable in
establishing enforceability if the agreement is challenged in the
future.
Lessons for employers:
Following these steps will help ensure your employment
agreements are enforceable and that you can rely on their
terms:
Give new hires the complete employment agreement along with the
offer letter, and keep a record of the email in which you sent the
documents.
Have new hires sign, date and return agreements prior
to their start dates.
If you cannot provide the agreement with the offer letter, make
sure the offer clearly states that employment will be subject to
the terms and conditions of the employment agreement, and then
follow up with the agreement as soon as possible.
If the employee starts working without having returned the
signed agreement but received it before he or she started, you
likely do not need to provide additional consideration.
If you did not provide the employment agreement to the new hire
before he or she started, have the employee sign it as soon as
possible and provide new consideration (signing bonus, benefit,
perk).
Promotions and raises are ideal times to introduce an agreement
mid-stream in employment, however make sure you provide the
agreement and have the employee sign it prior to the promotion or
compensation change coming into effect.
Include a specific reference to the consideration being
provided in the employment agreement to avoid confusion and
strengthen your position on enforceability in the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
