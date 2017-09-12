Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General, Charles Sousa, Minister of
Finance and Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term
Care, announced Ontario's planned approach to the federal
legalization of cannabis as proposed by Bill C-45, the Cannabis
Act, this morning. Bill C-45 left significant discretion to
the provinces for determining the appropriate distribution, sale
and retailing of cannabis.
Highlights of the media announcement are as follows:
The Ontario Government has indicated
that the mandate to distribute, sell and retail cannabis products
for recreational consumers in Ontario will be operated by the
Liquor Control Board of Ontario ("LCBO"), a crown
corporation.
The LCBO will establish a separate
entity, which will distribute cannabis through cannabis-specific
retail outlets physically separate from existing LCBO stores. The
Province of Ontario will not permit alcohol and cannabis to be sold
in the same locations.
The expectation is that the LCBO,
through its subsidiary, will begin to roll out cannabis-specific
retail outlets with 40 locations to be operational for the
Government of Canada's targeted July 1, 2018 implementation
date. The locations of these retail outlets will be determined in
consultation with municipalities across the province.
The new LCBO subsidiary will also
distribute cannabis across the Province of Ontario online through a
government-controlled website that will be functional by the
targeted July 1, 2018 implementation date.
The intention is to increase the
number of retail locations to 80 within the first year, with
additional locations over time with a goal of 150 cannabis-specific
storefronts by the end of 2020.
The new cannabis-specific stores will
require a behind-the-counter type of retail environment similar to
how tobacco is now sold.
The Ontario Government's pricing
model has not yet been determined but will be guided in order to
discourage the reliance on the illicit market. The Government of
Ontario anticipates that profitability will initially be
modest.
Use of cannabis will only be
permitted in private residences for the time-being, although over
the coming months, the Ontario Government will explore the
feasibility and implications of introducing designated
establishments where recreational cannabis could be consumed.
Edibles and cannabis-infused snacks
will not be sold in the initial Ontario storefronts or online
retailer, consistent with Bill C-45.
Rules and restrictions for
distribution will be strictly in keeping with the federal rules
proposed by Bill C-45, however cannabis sales will be restricted to
those aged 19 and older in Ontario, in keeping with current alcohol
restrictions but above the mandatory minimum age of 18 proposed by
the Government of Canada in Bill C-45.
Police officers will be permitted to
confiscate small amounts of cannabis from individuals under the age
of 19. Confiscation will not result in a criminal record.
Dispensaries currently operating in
Ontario will be shut down through a coordinated approach with
police forces and local municipalities.
In discussing its decision, the provincial representatives
highlighted the advantages of the LCBO distribution model in terms
of experience in the distribution of controlled substances and
upholding both the focus on harm reduction from cannabis use,
protecting youth and promoting public health, public safety and
shutting down the illegal market. In addition, the Ontario
Government highlighted that this approach will ensure that there is
both only one distributor of recreational cannabis and that alcohol
and cannabis are not sold alongside one another.
