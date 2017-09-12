Renegotiating or withdrawing altogether from the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been a focal point of both
President Trump's presidential campaign and his administration.
This threat of renegotiation or withdrawal has also been the source
of immense speculation from lawyers, economists, politicians and
the like regarding the expected implications for the economy, key
Canadian industries and business generally. Now, with preliminary
negotiations underway, these months of speculation may finally be
put to the test.
NAFTA: a brief overview
In 1994, the United States, Canada and Mexico entered into NAFTA – a free-trade agreement that
expanded upon an earlier free-trade agreement between Canada and
the United States. In addition to facilitating trade among the
three participating countries, some other objectives of the
agreement included economic integration and economic growth. In
fact, Canada
is currently one of the largest exporters of American goods and the
second largest goods trading partner of the United States. Given
these relations, the significance of NAFTA and its renegotiation
for Canada, and the Canadian economy more specifically, is
palpable.
Renegotiating NAFTA: the impact on Canadian private
equity
As mentioned above, renegotiation of this agreement may affect
multiple aspects of the Canadian economy, the private investment
market in particular. Data from Pitchbook, a data and technology provider,
reveal reductions in private equity (PE) deals in
the first two quarters of 2017 , both in terms of the size and
value of deals. Pitchbook attributes this trend to the impending
renegotiation of NAFTA and suggests that the spectre of
renegotiation or withdrawal may have caused PE investors to take,
what it calls, a "wait-and-see approach" to investing. In
the long-term, Pitchbook predicts that such an approach could be
detrimental to the Canadian economy. However, the data also reveals
that despite the apparent waning of the PE market in response to
the NAFTA renegotiation or withdrawal, the industry as a whole has
evidenced some growth. A probable factor contributing to this
growth is Canada's increasingly robust technology sector, which
Pitchbook notes, is a rather attractive source for PE investment
activity. Nonetheless, given the private investor reticence
instilled by these looming negotiations, further growth is unlikely
and the implications for the PE market in Canada could be
consequential. As the negotiations unfold, only time will tell.
For further reading on this topic, please see this
post.
The author would like to thank Samantha Sarkozi,
Articling Student, for her assistance in preparing this legal
update.
About Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm. We provide the
world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with
a full business law service. We have 3800 lawyers and other legal
staff based in more than 50 cities across Europe, the United
States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle
East and Central Asia.
Recognized for our industry focus, we are strong across all the
key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy;
infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and
innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.
Wherever we are, we operate in accordance with our global
business principles of quality, unity and integrity. We aim to
provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of
our offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of
contact.
The Canada Border Services Agency may select travelers (Canadian citizens, Canadian residents and visitors to Canada) for secondary examination (random or mandatory) upon arrival at the Canadian border.
Our previous international trade brief outlined the Canadian government's objectives for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations and what the implications are for Canadian businesses.
On August 18, 2017, CBSA issued a Notice of Initiation stating that it has initiated both an antidumping investigation and a subsidy investigation against PET Resin from China, India, Oman and Pakistan.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).