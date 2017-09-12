Ontario's Human Rights
Tribunal has recently ruled that a 9-year-old boy with autism
does not have the right to bring his service dog with him to
class. This ruling marks the first legal disposition of a
dispute between parents and their regional school board that began
back in 2014. Their son has a certified service dog, and they
wanted him to have the animal in the classroom. The parents argued
that the dog was essential to their son's education as the dog
is able to control their son's outbursts and prevents them from
happening, enabling their son to suffer less distractions in the
classroom.
The school board, Waterloo Catholic, has rejected this argument
and refused to permit the dog in the classroom. At the hearing, the
school board suggested that the child was performing fine without
the service animal and that its presence would not address the
issues that the child was experiencing in the classroom.
This is not the first time the Waterloo Catholic School Board
has been challenged on its policy with respect to service dogs. In
April of 2016
it was reported that a nine year old boy was prohibited from
having his service animal accompany him to school.
The School Board has not commented on why it has implemented a
policy that restricts service dogs from coming into the classroom.
The decision as to whether service dogs have the right to enter the
classroom is determined by each individual school board's own
policy.
Under the
Guide Dog Act, guide dogs which are certified have the
same rights and responsibilities as a person without a dog. This
means they are allowed access where the general public is allowed
access.
However, while schools certainly deliver a public service, under
the Education
Act, schools are not considered public spaces; they lock
their doors when school is in session. This means that school
boards are not required under the Guide Dog Act to permit
guide dogs on school property.
Instead, parents look to the Human Rights Code to have the legality of
the school board policy on service dogs determined. Under the Code,
the school board is required to accommodate disabilities to the
point of undue hardship. What constitutes accommodation to the
point of undue hardship depends on the particularities of the
situation, with the Code prescribing three considerations when
assessing whether an accommodation would cause undue hardship:
cost, outside sources of funding and health and safety
requirements. No other considerations can be properly considered.
To claim the undue hardship defence the organization responsible
for making the accommodation has the onus of proof. The nature of
the evidence required to prove undue hardship must be objective,
real, direct, and if cost is a factor, quantifiable.
What this means is that, as recipient of a successful ruling,
the school board was able to demonstrate that its legal duty to
accommodate students with disabilities does not extend to requiring
the school to permit service dogs in the classroom. However, given
the individuality of determinations from the Tribunal, it is still
open for other situations regarding service dogs in elementary
schools to receive an alternate ruling, permitting service dogs in
the classroom.
