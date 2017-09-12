In the recent decision in Unifor Local 2301 v. Rio Tinto Alcan
Inc., the British Columbia Court of Appeal (Court)
confirmed that approval of a monitoring plan submitted under an
environmental permit falls within the definition of a
"decision" under the appeal provisions of the
Environmental Management Act (EMA). The case is a
useful reminder to industry proponents that plans and similar
documents that are required to be submitted under permits for
approval may be appealed by third parties.
BACKGROUND
Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. (Rio Tinto) operates an aluminum smelter in
Kitimat, B.C. As part of its operations, it holds a permit under
the EMA enabling it to emit sulphur dioxide. Rio Tinto applied to
amend the permit in 2013 to increase the allowable discharge
amounts. In approving the amendment, the Ministry of Environment
(Ministry) required Rio Tinto to file an Environmental Effects
Monitoring Plan (Plan) for approval. The Plan was subsequently
approved by the Ministry on October 7, 2014. Unifor Local 2301
(Unifor), a union representing workers at the smelter, appealed the
Plan approval on the basis that it was inadequate and did not
comply with the permit requirements. The Environmental Appeal Board
(Board) rejected the appeal on the basis that the Plan approval did
not constitute a "decision" under the appeal provisions
of the EMA. The Supreme Court of British Columbia overturned the
Board's decision, finding that the Plan was an appealable
"decision."
COURT OF APPEAL DECISION
The Court found the Ministry had unduly narrowed the definition
of "decision" under the EMA and affirmed that the
Ministry's authority to approve a plan submitted under a permit
is derived from the statute itself. The submission and approval of
the Plan was the "second stage" of the permit amendment,
and is an appealable decision under the EMA.
IMPLICATIONS
This case confirms that the definition of "decision"
under the EMA is broad and that any authority the Ministry has to
issue approvals of plans required under permits is also derived
from the statute. Permits that include a requirement to submit
plans or other instruments for Ministry approval will fall within
the ambit of decisions that are appealable to the Board, including
by third parties who may be persons "aggrieved" by such
approvals.
Project proponents and operators can manage risk by considering
whether plans prepared under permits for Ministry approval will
impact stakeholders and if so, considering whether some form of
public engagement would be advisable prior to the submission of the
plan to the Ministry. Proponents may also need to be prepared to
defend the plan in a subsequent appeal.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
