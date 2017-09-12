The Government of Canada has announced that the amended NOC
regulations will come into force on September 21, 2017. These
amendments will implement sweeping changes to pharmaceutical patent
litigation in Canada pursuant to obligations imposed under CETA.
The changes will apply to proceedings commenced in respect of NOAs
served on or after September 21, 2017.
The final text of the amended NOC
Regulations does not differ from the initial draft published
on July 15, 2017, as summarized by our previous blog
here.
In the accompanying Regulatory Analysis Impact
Statement, the Government explained why it decided against
making any further changes in response to the following concerns
raised during the public consultation period:
No extension to 24-month bar
on NOC issuance – The Government believes that the
new procedural rules and the Court's ongoing efforts to
streamline matters will lead to the timely resolution of patent
actions. In addition, since mootness is no longer an issue, the
Government points out that if an NOC issues prior to a decision
being rendered, the innovator can seek damages against a generic
for any infringement.
No consensual extension of
the 24-month bar on NOC issuance – The Government
believes that consensual extensions are unnecessary since mootness
issues will not arise under the new regime. The Government also
hopes that an inability to seek extension will incentivize the
parties to prosecute matters more quickly.
No section 8 liability if
Order overturned on appeal – The Government makes
clear that any trial Order that is set aside or vacated on appeal
will be deemed to not exist as a matter of law. This means that an
innovator who is fully successful on appeal will not attract
section 8 liability.
Language of section 8 to be
kept broad – In response to concerns that section 8
results in overcompensation and undercompensation, the Government
believes that the language of section 8 provides parties with broad
flexibility to make submissions on remedies. The Government defers
to the Federal Court's expertise to craft appropriate
remedies.
