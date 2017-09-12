Canada's federal immigration authorities has ramped up its
information campaign in the U.S. to curtail the flow of asylum
seekers illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border. By all accounts
its efforts are succeeding.
Thousands of Haitians have poured across the Quebec border in
recent months, apparently believing they would be welcomed by
Canadian authorities and allowed to stay permanently.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Minister Ahmed
Hussen had to take action to warn would-be asylum seekers they
would join the same queue as every other candidate upon arrival.
Many of the Haitians who crossed into Canada since the start of
July face deportation to their home country, Canadian officials
have warned.
