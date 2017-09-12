September 11, 2017 – The Quebec government has unveiled
its version of the federal
Global Talent Stream (GTS) providing two-week processing of a
Canada work permit for top foreign talent seeking jobs in
Quebec. The GTS is part of the federal
Temporary Foreign Worker Program, and is designed to help
expanding companies access foreign workers that are not available
in Canada.
Qualified companies must ensure the Canadian economy will
benefit through a variety of measures, including knowledge transfer
and investment in skills and training that will help improve
Canada's labour market in designated, high-skilled
industries.
The federal GTS was launched in Canada on June 12, 2017, and
helps Canadian business attract the best and brightest foreign
workers. The previous standard for work permit processing was six
months. Under the GTS, the standard is 10 working days for approved
companies.
"Thanks to the Quebec government's collaboration in
implementing these new measures, Quebec companies can take full
advantage of the Global Skills Strategy, just like Canadian
companies outside Quebec," said Quebec Immigration Minister
Kathleen Weil. "They will benefit from easier and faster
access to highly specialized talent from around the world,"
she said
The content of this article reflects the personal insight of
Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer
