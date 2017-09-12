In Lavender v. Miller Bernstein LLP, Justice
Belobaba heard a motion by the representative plaintiff for summary
judgment on several of the common issues certified in the class
proceeding against the defendant auditor. The disposition of the
motion turned on the question of whether a duty of care arose
between Miller Bernstein and the class members who held investments
with the auditor's client, a defunct securities dealer. Such a
duty was found by Justice Belobaba, with the motion being decided
in favour of the representative plaintiff.
The facts of the case are straightforward, and concern the
failure of a securities dealer, Buckingham Securities
("Buckingham") to segregate investor (class member)
assets and maintain minimum net free capital in breach of
regulatory requirements. The Ontario Securities Commission
ultimately placed Buckingham in receivership, yet the unsegregated
assets had by that time been appropriated resulting in a loss to
the class members. In the course of subsequent OSC proceedings, it
was admitted that materially untrue statements had been made in
"Form 9" reports, which were to be audited and filed with
the OSC to confirm the asset segregation and minimum capital. The
Form 9s had been audited in the material years by Miller Bernstein
("MB").
A class action was commenced in 2005, and subsequently
certified, on behalf of investors in Buckingham, alleging that MB
had breached its duty of care owed to class members through its
negligent audit of the reports filed with the OSC. In short, the
class allegation was that losses had been sustained which, but for
MB's negligent audit of the Form 9s, would not have arisen
since accurate Form 9s would have alerted OSC and precipitated an
earlier intervention.
On the summary judgment motion, there was little dispute over
several of the common issues, such as causation or whether
Buckingham had in fact failed to comply with regulatory
requirements. Rather, the central point of contention was whether a
duty of care was in fact owed to class members by MB. Justice
Belobaba embarked on the established Anns-Cooper analysis,
namely to determine i) whether the facts disclose a sufficient
level of foreseeability and proximity to establish a prima
facie duty of care, and ii) if so, whether there are residual
policy considerations that would justify declining to impose
liability in tort.
On the first stage of the test, the Court held the question was
simply whether "the defendant may be said to have had an
obligation to be mindful of the plaintiff's interests in going
about his business." The facts supported a prima
facie duty of care. While the class members had little
meaningful contact with MB, the auditor knew the Form 9s were used
by the OSC to police securities dealers and to protect investors,
and MB understood the consequences to its "client's
clients" if the segregation or capital deficiency information
was misstated. Moreover, MB was retained by Buckingham to do an
assurance audit and had access to the individual investor names and
account details.
Moving to the residual policy concern stage, Justice Belobaba
noted that the Court's primary concern when imposing a duty of
care in cases of pure economic loss is the spectre of indeterminate
or unlimited liability. However, it was determined that such a
concern did not arise on the facts of the case. MB knew the
identity of the class of plaintiffs, and the auditor's
statements were used for the specific purpose for which they were
prepared. As such, MB was aware of the narrowly circumscribed class
of people to whom it could be liable for a negligent audit, and
also its potential monetary liability through knowledge of the
investments at issue.
As a result, the Court held in favour of the representative
plaintiff with respect to the common issues concerning the
omissions of Buckingham, the duty owed by MB, and the auditor's
breach of that duty through the preparation of negligent audit
reports.
Interestingly, while the representative plaintiff was largely
successful the ultimate outcome remains to be seen. The plaintiff
failed to put before the Court evidence of class members'
actual losses, nor a proposed methodology for making such a
determination. Belobaba J. noted that clarification would be needed
in light of the fact, inter alia, that Class members
received a court-approved distribution from the Receiver in
2005.
Justice Belobaba reaffirmed that expert evidence speaking to
estimated aggregate losses was of not assistance, as actual loss is
a precondition to liability in tort, and aggregate damages under
the Class Proceedings Act cannot be used to establish
actual loss/liability. Consequently, whether liability is
ultimately established, and recovery obtained for class members,
will depend upon any further evidence proffered.
