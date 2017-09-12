The March 2017 High Court judgment granted declaratory
relief to FKB, which was attempting to launch a product and protect
it against later, as yet ungranted, patent applications by AbbVie
Technology.
The case deals with FKB's launch of its monoclonal antibody
therapy, which is a biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira, being the
world's bestselling drug. EU regulatory legislation obliged
biosimilar drugs to employ the same dosing regimen as the
originator drug.
AbbVie's strategy was to delay granting secondary patent
applications, including for dosing regimens, for as long as
possible, an action that had not, up until this High Court
judgment, been successfully challenged in a UK court.
Gowling WLG's Life Sciences team, led by partners Paul Inman
and Dr Luke Kempton, argued in the High Court for a declaration
that FKB's biosimilar (specifically its dosing regimen) was
obvious at the relevant date. This meant that if granted, FKB was
safe against future claims: if the dosing regimen was obvious, it
could not infringe any future-granted patent.
The novel remedy argued by Gowling WLG and handed down by the
High Court means FKB can address multiple patents/applications
simultaneously, reducing costs and avoiding the need for repeated
litigation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
