An award of aggravated damages based on mental distress to a
dismissed employee in Lau v Royal Bank of
Canada1 presented the British Columbia Court of
Appeal with its first opportunity to apply the Supreme Court of
Canada's decision in Saadati v
Moorhead2.
In a previous
bulletin, we discussed the 2017 Supreme Court of Canada
decision in Saadati v Moorhead. In Saadati, the Supreme
Court of Canada ruled in the context of a tort claim that a finding
of legally compensable mental injury does not need to be supported
by expert evidence demonstrating a medically recognized psychiatric
injury. Foreshadowing the British Columbia Court of Appeal's
decision in Lau v Royal Bank of Canada, we predicted that
Saadati would have implications for employees looking to
claim damages for mental injury against their employers.
Background
Mr. Lau worked as an account manager and sold mutual funds at a
bank. His employer terminated him on the grounds that he falsified
bank records and lied during the course of an internal
investigation into a client complaint. At trial, the judge found
that the investigation into Mr. Lau's misconduct was flawed and
he had been wrongfully dismissed. Mr. Lau was awarded damages in
lieu of nine months' notice.
The judge further awarded aggravated damages in the amount of
$30,000 based on mental distress arising from the manner of his
dismissal. The award of aggravated damages was based on the
judge's impression that Mr. Lau's "slow, quiet and
monotone manner in which he testified" meant he was depressed.
There was no evidence from family members, friends, or third
parties concerning Mr. Lau's mental state and no expert
evidence, medical or otherwise.
The employer appealed only the award of aggravated damages.
British Columbia Court of Appeal
On appeal, the trial judge's award of aggravated damages was
overturned.
First, the Court of Appeal found that there had been no bad
faith or unfairness in the manner of Mr. Lau's dismissal. After
an investigative process, Mr. Lau was advised of the reasons for
his termination in writing at an in-person interview. He was not
harassed, scolded, or otherwise mistreated. There was no suggestion
of any ulterior motive.
Second, the Court of Appeal overturned the trial judge's
award of aggravated damages for mental distress. While the employer
argued on appeal that there must be medical evidence of a
psychological condition to substantiate an award of aggravated
damages for mental distress, this was rejected by the Court of
Appeal. Citing Saadati, the Court of Appeal held that
expert evidence proving a recognized psychiatric illness is not
required to show compensable mental injury. The Court of Appeal
also confirmed that the test for mental distress, in principle, is
the same in both contract and in tort.
However, in Mr. Lau's case the Court of Appeal held that
there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of compensable
mental injury. The trial judge had concluded that Mr. Lau was
depressed because of the slow, quiet and monotone manner in which
he testified. There was no third party evidence concerning the
impact of the dismissal on Mr. Lau and his mental state. A finding
of compensable mental injury cannot be based solely on the demeanor
of a plaintiff at trial. There must be an evidentiary foundation
for such an award. That evidentiary foundation may be testimony
demonstrating a serious and prolonged disruption that transcends
ordinary emotional upset or distress.
As Mr. Lau presented no such evidence, the Court of Appeal set
aside the award for aggravated damages.
Takeaways
The Court of Appeal's decision in Lau confirms that
the principles from Saadati regarding mental injury claims apply in
the employment context. Although Saadati and Lau
make clear that professional expert evidence is not required to
support a finding of compensable mental injury, a plaintiff will
not succeed in the absence of some reliable evidence for such a
finding. Employers worried that Saadati unduly expands
their liability for claims of mental distress will welcome the
decision in Lau as it reaffirms that courts will not award
damages for the normal distress and bad feelings resulting from the
loss of employment.
