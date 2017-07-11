Several decades ago the Partnership for A Drug-Free America
released a famous advertisement that any person of a certain age
will be able to repeat to you verbatim. "Okay, last
time..." the announcer began as a close-up of a buttered
frying pan sizzled. "This is drugs," he continued, before
an egg was dropped in the pan. "This is your brain on drugs.
Any questions?"
As a marketing strategy it was startlingly effective. The
message was clear: taking drugs will fry your brain.
Nevertheless, as some recreational drugs such as marijuana have
been found to have wide-ranging medicinal properties and uses, this
advertisement may be in need of an update.
In this blog post, we explore some of the emerging research on
medicinal marijuana and recent findings which suggest some doses
can be an effective way to treat traumatic brain injuries.
Traumatic Brain Injuries
A traumatic
brain injury is an acute event that causes damage to the brain.
Most TBIs fall into one of the following categories: open/closed
head injury, deceleration injuries, diffuse axonal
injury, chemical/toxic exposure and metabolic
disorders, hypoxia, tumours, infections and strokes.
Damage from TBIs can happen in stages. A primary injury, such as
a blow to the head, can cause initial trauma and tissue damage.
However, secondary injuries from neurochemical reactions can often
be more damaging than the initial contact. Following a blow to the
head or other initial trauma, the body releases harmful
neurochemical mediators that result in oxidative stress,
inflammation, excitotoxicity (a process by which neurons are
damaged and killed) and the death of neurons.
The Cannabinoid Defense
Researchers at Hebrew University in Israel discovered that mice
with recently injured brains, while susceptible to neurochemical
injury, also appeared to have a defense mechanism. These mice were
found to have elevated levels of a cannabinoid compound called
2-Arachodonoyl glycerol (2-AG), which has similarities to an active
ingredient in marijuana. Suspecting this compound was produced to
protect the brain, the researchers administered higher doses and
discovered it did help to protect the brain from this secondary
damage.
Other research has similarly found that the
two major cannabinoids in marijuana –
tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) – have an
effect on the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the brain's
endocannibinoid system. This reaction prevents proinflammatory
cytokines from being released following brain trauma. One study
has also linked a positive THC screen with significantly reduced
mortality following TBI.
Time To Light One Up?
If marijuana has such helpful properties, is it time to light
one up in the name of good health? Not exactly. The researchers
from Hebrew University noted that dosage is extremely important to
benefit from cannabinoids following a TBI and the varying potency
of marijuana strains would make non-medicinal grade product
unreliable.
There are other reasons people may use marijuana following a
TBI. For example, a number of former football players experiencing
the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) –
repeated TBIs – have reported using the drug successfully
to treat chronic pain associated with the condition instead of
opioids.
Nevertheless, experts caution about the inherent dangers of
self-medicating with marijuana following a TBI. In an article for
Brainline.org, Dr. John Corrigan explains that
improperly using drugs after sustaining a brain injury can
delay recovery; cause difficulty with concentration, memory, or
balance; and increase the chance of seizure or additional brain
injury.
Hope For Future Treatment
Currently there is no effective drug treatment for TBI. If
clinical trials confirm the Hebrew University findings and pave the
way for safe, measured use of cannabinoids in humans, that may
change.
The old idea that taking drugs will fry your brain probably
needs some refinement in light of the encouraging studies on
medicinal marijuana's many uses. However, the complexity of the
brain and the many unknowns in brain science make caution key when
contemplating any untested treatment.
