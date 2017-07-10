Last week, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA)
published some additional information on its CSA Regulatory
Sandbox. The CSA Regulatory Sandbox, which was first
launched on February 23, 2017, is an initiative of the CSA,
designed to support Fintech businesses seeking to offer innovative
products, services and applications in Canada.
Generally speaking, businesses must register under Canadian
securities laws if they are in the business of trading in, or
advising on, securities. In addition, there are a number securities
law requirements that may be triggered by or in the context of
operating certain business models. The CSA Regulatory Sandbox is
intended to allow Fintechs that meet the CSA's criteria to
register and/or obtain exemptive relief from Canadian securities
law requirements, under a faster and more flexible process than
through the standard channels.
The additional information published by the CSA last week
outlines the following five step process involved when making use
of the CSA Regulatory Sandbox:
An interested Fintech would first
present its business model to its local securities regulator's
staff. For Fintechs with a head office in Ontario, this would
involve going through the Ontario
Securities Commission's OSC LaunchPad. Contact information
for the other Canadian provinces and territories can be
found here. At the discussion stage, securities regulator's
staff work with the Fintech to identify the regulatory requirements
for which registration and/or exemptive relief may be needed. Staff
and the Fintech may also discuss the Fintech's eligibility to
participate in the CSA Regulatory Sandbox, including limits and
conditions that could be imposed.
The Fintech would file an application
with its local securities regulatory to register and/or obtain
exemptive relief from regulatory requirements.
CSA staff would review the
application on an expedited basis.
CSA staff would determine the limits
and conditions that should apply to the Fintech in the CSA
Regulatory Sandbox.
If the Fintech agrees to the tailored
program, it will receive authorization to operate for a given
period in the CSA Regulatory Sandbox, subject to the limits and
conditions imposed on its registration and/or exemptive
relief.
The CSA Regulatory Sandbox is open to all Fintechs with
innovative business models, whether start-ups or incumbents (e.g. a
large financial institution subject to securities law requirements
that has developed an innovative business model would be eligible
to apply).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).