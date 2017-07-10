Google has been ordered by the Supreme Court of Canada to
remove, or de-index, a company's website from its search
results – worldwide. (See Google v Equustek)
The Datalink defendants (Datalink) were distributors of Equustek
Solutions Inc.'s (Equusteck) networking devices and were found
to be passing off Equusteck's products as their own. After
failing to comply with court orders to return confidential
information, Datalink eventually left the province. However,
Datalink continued selling the impugned products from an unknown
location from its ever-changing websites all over the world.
The majority of the Court, in a 7-2 split verdict, upheld an
interim injunction issued by the British Columbia Court of Appeal
against Google, finding that despite Google's third-party
status, Google is a determinative player in allowing the harm to
Equuskek to continue. As such, an injunction with extraterritorial
scope was the only way in which the injunction would have any
practical effect.
Google's argument that such a global injunction violates
international comity (i.e. that such an order could not be obtained
in a foreign jurisdiction, or that Google's compliance would
violate foreign law), was deemed to be "theoretical".
Without an evidentiary basis, the Court found it was not fair to
deny Equustek the extraterritorial scope it needed.
Of course, it is a nominal technicality for Google to comply
with such a global injunction, seeing as Google already limits hate
speech, child-pornography and copyright infringers. Rather, a
freedom of expression concern raised was effectively that similar
orders may be issued by states for more political purposes. The
Court, however, did not address the issue in much detail, merely
finding that "we have not, to date, accepted that freedom of
expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of
goods". The Court further put the onus back on Google, that if
it wishes to seek a rectifying order, it can do so.
In calling for restraint in their dissent, Justices
Côté and Rowe noted that the injunction is effectively
final, that the permanent injunction test has not yet been met and
that the defendants' websites can be found and accessed through
other channels in spite of the sweeping injunction, limiting its
effectiveness. The dissenting justices also found that that there
are alternative remedies available to Equustek, like seeking
injunctive relief against the internet service providers of the
websites themselves.
IP rights holders will rejoice at the prospect of such an
enforcement tool, since the decision places the burden on Google,
rather than Equustek, to survey and determine whether such an
injunction would be legally permissible worldwide. And while this
case is limited to enforcing IP rights, the Court's
jurisdictional assertion over the internet, a realm with no
boarders, will likely have more complicated and far-reaching
regulatory effects, particularly when other jurisdictions follow
suit.
