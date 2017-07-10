The Supreme Court has held in
Douez v. Facebook that the test for whether a forum selection
clause is enforceable is different in the consumer contract context
than in the commercial contract context. In particular, the
decision of the Court will arguably make it more difficult to
enforce forum selection clauses in consumer electronic or social
media contracts.
The decision arises from an action brought in British Columbia
against Facebook Inc. by one of its users, Deborah Douez. Ms. Douez
claimed that Facebook infringed her private rights and those of
more than 1.8 million British Columbians, contrary to the
Privacy Act, when Facebook allegedly used her name and likeness
without her consent for the purposes of advertising.
Facebook brought a motion to stay the proceedings commenced in
British Columbia on the basis that when Ms. Douez became a Facebook
user she agreed to have any claims or causes of actions resolved
exclusively in a court located in Santa Clara County,
California.1
The Supreme Court of Canada split on the issue of whether
Facebook's forum selection clause is enforceable: three judges
held that it was not enforceable, one judge wrote concurring
reasons, and three judges dissented.
The enforceability of a forum selection clause is determined by
applying a two stage test:
At the first stage, the party seeking a stay based on the forum
selection clause must establish that the clause is "valid,
clear and enforceable and that it applies to the cause of action
before the court". This first stage requires the court to
apply the principles of contract law to determine the validity of
the clause. The plaintiff may resist the enforceability of the
contract by raising defences such as unconscionability, undue
influence or fraud.
At the second stage, the plaintiff must show strong reasons why
the court should not enforce the forum selection clause. Here, the
Court may consider "all circumstances", including
"convenience of the parties, fairness between the parties and
the interests of justice".
The majority of the Court modified how liberally the concept of
"strong reasons" can be interpreted at the second stage
of the analysis. The majority acknowledged that the strong cause
factors have been interpreted restrictively in the commercial
context. However, in the consumer context, there may be strong
reasons not to enforce forum selection clauses including
policy considerations relating to the gross inequality of
bargaining power between the parties and the nature of the rights
at stake.
The burden will remain on the party wishing to avoid the clause
to establish a strong cause.
In applying this analysis, the majority found strong cause not
to enforce the clause on the basis that the claim involved a
consumer contract of adhesion and a statutory cause of action
implicating the quasi-constitutional privacy rights of British
Columbians.
In concurring reasons, Justice Abella found that the clause was
unenforceable based on the first stage of the analysis on the basis
of the inequality of bargaining power between Facebook and Ms.
Douez in an online contract of adhesion.
The dissent noted its "profound disagreement" with the
suggestion by the majority that forum selection clauses are
inherently contrary to public policy. To the contrary, the dissent
highlighted the public policy considerations of certainty and
predictability as necessary considerations in the enforcement of
forum selection clauses. In particular, the dissent noted that by
offering services across borders, online companies risk uncertainty
and unpredictability as to the possible jurisdiction in which they
may face a claim. For example, the dissent was concerned that
online companies do not know in advance where their customers are
located when the customer agrees to the terms and conditions of an
agreement. As such, online companies may be subject to laws of
various jurisdictions. Moreover, forum selection clauses reduce
litigation risk and so generate savings that can be passed on to
consumers.
For further analysis of the privacy aspects of the decision, see
the client advisory drafted by
Éloïse Gratton and Joe Abdul-Massih
here.
Footnote
1. The British Columbia Supreme Court
dismissed Facebook's motion. The British Columbia Court of
Appeal
allowed Facebook's appeal and stayed the
proceedings.
By Order in Council dated June 7, 2017, the federal government suspended the coming into force of the private right of action provisions under Canada's Anti-Spam legislation (CASL), "in response to broad-based concerns raised by businesses, charities and the not-for-profit sector."
