In Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 113 v Toronto Transit
Commission, 2017 ONSC 2078, Amalgamated Transit Union,
Local 113 (ATU) unsuccessfully argued that the
implementation of the random drug and alcohol testing of its
members should be withheld until the conclusion of the main
arbitration hearing addressing the validity of the new drug and
alcohol testing policy instituted by the Toronto Transit Commission
(TTC).
The TTC implemented a "Fitness for Duty Policy"
(Policy) in October 2010, which called for drug
and alcohol testing in certain situations to ensure that TTC
employees and management are mentally and physically fit to perform
their duties. At the time that it was implemented, the Policy
did not allow for random drug and alcohol testing; rather it was
limited to situations where there was reasonable cause or where
there was a full investigation into a workplace incident. In
response to the Policy, ATU filed a grievance under its Collective
Agreement, which was referred to arbitration. Despite
commencing on March 2011, the arbitration is still ongoing.
On October 19, 2011, the TTC amended its Policy to include random
drug and alcohol testing. This present motion for an
interlocutory injunction was brought in response to the random
testing amendment.
The Decision
With an emphasis on how random drug and alcohol testing would
advance public safety in the City of Toronto, Justice Marrocco was
satisfied that random testing would either increase the probability
that employees using drugs or alcohol at work will be detected, or
deter employees from using drugs or alcohol at a time too close to
work. Considering the complex circumstances surrounding the
TTC's decision to institute random drug and alcohol testing in
the workplace, Justice Marrocco articulated a several noteworthy
conclusions. First, since potential employees are required to
pass a pre-employment urinalysis test for drug use, it is
reasonable to expect that they would be required to continue to
test negatively in order to maintain their employment.
Second, given that TTC management and employees facilitate
approximately 1.8 million transit rides daily, it is reasonable to
expect that efforts will be taken to ensure employees in safety
positions are fit for duty. Third, the risk of false
positives is combated by proper testing procedures and certified
laboratories, and can ultimately be compensated by damages.
Early Observations from the Decision
On May 8, 2017, the day the random drug and alcohol testing
policy was introduced, the very first TTC worker tested failed an
alcohol breathalyser test. Later that same day, a second
employee tested positive for an undisclosed drug. By the end
of the month, two more had tested positive, bringing the total
number of employees caught under the new random drug and alcohol
policy to four.
As the main arbitration between ATU and the TTC continues to
unfold, it will be interesting to see if the results of these and
any subsequent random drug and alcohol tests ultimately have an
impact on the central litigation between the two parties.
Written with the assistance of Neil Rosen, summer
student.
