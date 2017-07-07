The recent developments in Canadian cannabis policy and
legislation have sparked significant investment in licensed
cannabis producers. Until recently, equity financing has been the
primary form of financing, with Canadian cannabis companies raising
approximately $1 billion over the past twelve months.
However, the industry has yet to see significant debt financing
for a variety of reasons, including concerns from lenders regarding
(i) potential reputational risks; (ii) a borrower's
non-compliance with applicable law, which can result in the
revocation of the borrower's license; (iii) restrictions on the
ability to grant security over a license to produce (because
transferability of the license is restricted by Health Canada); and
(iv) limitations on enforcement of collateral (because
directors, officers and other personnel are required to have
security clearance from Health Canada). All of this means that if a
borrower defaults on a loan, a successful liquidation process may
be difficult or impossible. In addition, even if available, debt
financing can be prohibitively expensive in the cannabis
industry.
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, the difficulties
with debt financing have prompted the resort to alternative
financing models. Licensed producers and pre-licensed applicants
are not keen to continuously dilute existing shareholders by
additional equity rounds. The capital intensive nature of
developing a cannabis business has demanded recourse to innovative
solutions.
The evolution has been modeled after the mining industry, using
streaming and royalty transactions to finance growth opportunities.
In a typical streaming transaction, a purchaser provides an upfront
deposit to a cannabis company in exchange for the right to a
percentage of future production at a discounted price. The upfront
deposit provides immediate funding which can be used for
infrastructure development and other capital expenditures.
Similarly, a royalty transaction provides an immediate capital
infusion for the cannabis company in exchange for future payments
based on financial or operating metrics, such as grams of cannabis
produced.
The complications of royalty and streaming transactions in the
cannabis industry are quite unique. Difficulties with respect to
collateral and enforcement remain and there are additional
considerations with respect to the group of persons who are
permitted to possess, purchase and sell cannabis products. As a
result of the industry's idiosyncrasies, there are significant
legal implications for entities that are considering alternative
forms of investment.
For a cannabis company, the benefits of these transactions,
aside from access to capital, include the fact that payment
obligations are generally dependent upon production. Depending on
the structure of the agreement, obligations under a streaming
agreement may not be considered debt on the cannabis company's
balance sheet
Some of the major cannabis industry players are hoping to
service this alternative financing market and also provide licensed
producers and pre-licensed applicants seasoned business guidance
from financing partners that have established operations in the
industry. Canopy Growth Corporation, for instance, announced its
new cannabis industry strategic growth platform, Canopy Rivers
Corporation, and completed a private placement offering for gross
proceeds of approximately $36 million. Cannabis Wheaton Income
Corp., another company that is entering this market, also completed
a private placement offering for funds to be used in connection
with financing various streaming agreements.
These financiers aim to create a non-dilutive method to foster
the cannabis ecosystem of both boutique and commercial scale
operators. As a result, consumers benefit from a more diverse
collection of producers and products and the growth of alternative
financing options may influence large institutional lenders to
reconsider their approach to the cannabis industry.
This article was written with the helpful contribution of
Jesse Tepperman (Summer Student).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).