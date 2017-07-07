Facebook, Inc. (Facebook) recently lost a decision before the
Supreme Court of Canada regarding the enforceability of the forum
selection clause in its standard terms of use. Accordingly,
organizations should carefully review their online agreements and
other consumer contracts of adhesion in light of this decision.
In 2011, Facebook introduced "Sponsored Stories" to
its platform, an advertising product that paired the names and
photos of its members with ads from Facebook's advertising
partners. The appellant, a resident of British Columbia, brought an
action in the British Columbia Supreme Court (BCSC) alleging that
Facebook's product violated her rights under the province's
Privacy Act (Act), by using her name and likeness
without consent for the purposes of advertising.
While the Act explicitly states that actions flowing
from violations such as this are to be heard by the BCSC, Facebook
contested the appropriateness of this venue. Like all Facebook
members, the appellant had agreed to Facebook's terms of use,
which included a forum selection clause. Under this provision, each
Facebook member accepted that a dispute with the company would be
subject to California law and heard by a California court.
At issue in this decision was whether the forum selection clause
was enforceable. A divided Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) issued
three separate decisions. Four out of seven Justices ultimately
found the clause to be unenforceable.
In reaching its decision, the majority reaffirmed the two-step
approach for assessing forum selection clauses set out in Z.I.
Pompey Industrie v ECU-Line NV, 2003 SCC 27 [Pompey].
In the absence of "clear and specific" statutory language
overriding such a clause, the first step of the Pompey
test requires the defendant to establish that the forum selection
clause is "valid, clear and enforceable" and applies to
the circumstances. If established, the onus then shifts to the
plaintiff to establish a "strong cause" for why the forum
selection clause should not be enforced based on all of the
applicable circumstances, including: (i) convenience; (ii)
fairness; (iii) the interests of justice; and (iv) public policy
considerations.
When applying the Pompey test, six Justices (including
the three dissenting Justices) held that Facebook satisfied the
first step of the Pompey test and that its forum selection
clause was enforceable under contractual doctrines. Abella J.,
however, disagreed and held that the forum selection clause was
unenforceable under the first step.
When evaluating the second step, three Justices (Karakatsanis,
Wagner and Gascon JJ.) determined that the Pompey test has
generally been applied to contracts that were negotiated between
sophisticated commercial parties and that the strong cause factors
should be modified in the consumer context to account for the
inequality of bargaining power between the parties. Applying the
modified strong cause test, those three Justices held that Ms.
Douez had successfully established a strong cause for
non-enforceability.
The three dissenting Justices (McLachlin C.J. and Moldaver and
Côté JJ.) found that the strong cause test need not be
modified in the consumer context because the lack of bargaining
power of the consumer can be adequately considered under the first
step of the Pompey test. Applying an unmodified strong
cause test, the dissenting Justices found that Ms. Douez failed to
establish a strong cause.
Given Abella J.'s aforementioned decision, the end result is
that the court allowed Ms. Douez's appeal and held that
Facebook's forum selection clause was unenforceable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
