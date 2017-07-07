The decision to sell a private business often represents the
culmination of a life's work. Preparing your business for a
sale involves an investment of time, effort and planning on a
number of fronts. However, investing in these matters well in
advance of a sale will often result in larger returns upon an exit.
By focusing on a few key areas, business owners and potential
sellers can help create additional value down the road.
1. "Clean up" the Business
Buyers are looking for "turn-key" operations that are
efficiently structured. However, over its lifetime, a private
business often ends up holding personal and non-core assets that
are not directly related to the business being sold. Owners should
identify these assets and transfer them into separate entities
prior to initiating a sale process. In addition, redundant or
under-utilized assets can be monetized. Removing these assets
results in clean balance sheets and generally results in a more
attractive target.
Special consideration should be given to real estate assets.
Excluding real estate can result in a number of very positive
outcomes for a seller, including expanding the universe of buyers
by reducing the purchase price for the business, generating a
potential "lift" on the value of the real estate and
preserving rental income for the owner in the future.
Buyers shy away from businesses that have "hair" on
them. Outstanding claims, pending or threatened lawsuits or other
potential impairments on value will be priced in by the buyer,
resulting in a lower offer. To the extent possible, owners should
resolve outstanding litigation and address any claims registered
against its assets.
Undertaking a due diligence dry run well in advance of launching
a sale process will identify aspects of the business that have
significant deal and value implications.
2. Plan to Keep More of Your Money
Business owners may spend decades of their lives building their
businesses and will want to ensure that they realize the maximum
amount of benefit from an ultimate sale. In Canada, there are a
number of tax planning strategies which can be implemented to
assist an owner in reducing tax payable on the sale of a business.
Proven structures, such as estate freezes (which may vary in
complexity), can be implemented as a means of assisting an owner in
reducing her tax burden in connection with a sale.
However, this planning needs to be considered and implemented
well in advance of a sale in order to realize its full potential.
For example, with many businesses in Western Canada feeling the
effects of a prolonged commodity downturn, owners are waiting to
sell their businesses in the next cycle. By implementing an estate
freeze now, at a lower valuation, a business owner could
potentially save thousands and, given the right circumstances,
millions of dollars in taxes upon an ultimate sale.
3. Have a Vision for the Future
Owners are more likely to receive high offers for their
businesses if they clearly convey their vision for the future, and
explain to buyers how their current strategy will allow them to
expand market growth and profitability. Owners can demonstrate
value to buyers by identifying opportunities for untapped growth in
a given industry and persuading buyers that the business is
uniquely positioned to capitalize on those opportunities. Financial
forecasts are also critical. These forecasts should provide
sufficient detail about the business to accurately demonstrate the
basis for projecting future value. Of course, forecasts should be
realistic and achievable.
4. Who will Operate the Business after Closing?
Private business owners know their businesses and are usually
involved in the day-to-day operations. Unfortunately this means
that following the sale, a significant amount of institutional
"know-how" walks out the door. Buyers require comfort
that there will be no business interruptions resulting from
management turnover and will pay more for such assurances. Well in
advance of a sale, owners should train management and create a
succession plan. Alternatively, the owner can remain in a
consulting or employee position following the sale during a
transition period.
5. Invest in Quality Financial Information
Many a sale process has been scuttled by poorly prepared
financial statements and sloppy or otherwise questionable financial
practices, including commingling business and personal funds and
excessive related-party transactions. Sound bookkeeping practices,
preparing audited annual financial statements for at least two
years and unaudited quarterly financial statements for the most
recently completed quarter and limiting the commingling of personal
and corporate finances results in financial transparency and higher
offer prices.
