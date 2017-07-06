One of the most significant decisions a business owner will make
is what should happen with the business upon his or her retirement.
This article will touch on some of the considerations that
entrepreneurs should think about when beginning to map out the
future succession of their businesses.
Identifying Future Leaders
Many business owners envision their business as their legacy to
be passed down to their children. However, certain questions
must be asked when considering the transition of the business to
family members. For instance, will your child have the
experience and/or education necessary to step into the role of
business owner? Will he or she have young children or other
familial commitments that may impede his or her ability to take
over the business? It will also be important to gauge the
child's interest in taking over your role. Further complicating
matters is if more than one child is interested in and capable of
carrying on the business. Having candid conversations early on with
your family about your succession plan will help to minimize any
potential conflict that may result while still doing what is best
for the business.
Selling your business to a partner or key employee is another
appealing option given that such person will already be familiar
with the business and is likely invested in its future
success. It may also make for a smoother transition since
there will be a degree of continuity in business operations.
However, potential candidates must be closely evaluated to
determine whether they have the expertise and leadership skills
necessary to carry on the business. Further, if you are the main
point-person for clients, the transition must include integrating
your successor into key client relationships early on.
If selling to a third party, you will need to evaluate whether
the business will be saleable on the open market and whether it is
the type of business in which a third party could be successfully
transitioned. You will also need to consider how employees and
clients will take to new third-party management stepping into your
shoes to run the business.
Success through Succession - Practical Considerations
Regardless of whether the business will remain in the family,
obtaining a business valuation will be an important part of your
succession plan. To this end, a valuator should be retained to
analyze the company in order to determine its fair market
value.
Further, a pre-transition reorganization of the company may also
be necessary. This may include the creation of additional share
classes, the transferring of assets or shares among subsidiaries,
or the spinoff of the business into divisions. This restructuring
may occur over a period of time leading up to the succession, or
just prior to the sale of the business.
You will also want to develop a contingency plan in case of your
incapacitation or death prior to the implementation of the
succession plan. This plan should ensure the continued
survival of the business, but also that your spouse and/or children
will be sufficiently provided for.
It is important to note that every succession plan will have
significant legal, accounting and tax considerations that must be
taken into account. Therefore, it is essential that you obtain the
assistance of a trusted team of professionals to ensure your
succession plan has been evaluated from all angles.
Exit Strategy - Planning for the End Game
It is also essential to develop a timeline for your exit that
suits your retirement plans and sets the business up for success
post-transition. The timeline should contemplate a gradual decrease
of your involvement in the business. However, remaining involved in
the business for a period of time post-succession as an advisor or
in some other capacity may contribute significantly to the
successful integration of the new management, and therefore should
be factored into the timeline if necessary.
The maintenance of your standard of living post-succession is
also of utmost importance. For instance, if you are reliant on your
business as your main source of retirement income, you and your
financial advisors should devise a plan that protects your finances
upon your exit.
Finally, it is also worth turning your mind to how you will fill
your time once the business has been transferred. Giving some
thought to what your day-to-day activities will be like once you
have left the business will help ensure your long-term happiness
and sense of fulfillment.
Each business comes with its own unique set of circumstances,
and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to developing a
succession plan. However, beginning to think early on about the
future of your business will help you devise a succession plan that
makes the most sense for you, your family and the continued growth
and success of your business.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
