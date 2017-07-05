Canada: Orders Without Borders: Supreme Court Of Canada Affirms Ability Of Courts To Grant Worldwide Injunctive Relief Against Non-Parties"

Last Updated: July 5 2017
Article by Mark E. Fancourt-Smith

Can a court bind something that knows no bounds? The Supreme Court of Canada did just that recently when it upheld a British Columbia Court of Appeal decision to grant an interlocutory worldwide injunction against Google, requiring it to de-index certain websites from its global search results, where such websites were being used to sell merchandise in violation of several court orders.

From the respondent Equustek's perspective, the injunction and its worldwide scope were necessary to give actual effect to the prior court orders, and to safeguard its intellectual property rights in an interconnected world where borders are increasingly illusory. From Google's perspective, this was a massive overreach by the Court of its authority to grant injunctions, creating an unwelcome precedent whereby Google would be dragooned into censoring content, and courts in one jurisdiction could affect what the world sees online.

In a globalized world where business is conducted, and indeed seemingly every aspect of life is lived on the internet, the ramifications of Google v Equustek are potentially significant.

The respondent, Equustek Solutions Inc., is a small technology company in British Columbia that manufactures networking devices for industrial equipment. In an underlying action, Equustek claimed that the defendants, including Datalink, began to re-label one of Equustek's products and pass it off as Datalink's own, while acting as a distributor of Equustek's products. Datalink also allegedly acquired confidential information and trade secrets belonging to Equustek, and used them to design and manufacture a competing product. After defying a series of injunctions ordered by several judges of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to cease the alleged wrongdoing, and to cease operating or carrying on business though any website, Datalink abandoned the proceedings and apparently left the jurisdiction, carrying on its business from an unknown location, and continuing to sell the impugned product on its websites to customers all over the world.

Not knowing where Datalink or its suppliers now were, Equustek approached Google in September 2012 and requested that it de-index the Datalink websites, for the reason that, with approximately 75% of worldwide search traffic, Google was instrumental to Datalink being able to market and sell its infringing products. Google initially refused, forcing Equustek to obtain a court order prohibiting Datalink from carrying on business on the internet, which Equustek did, and advised that it would only voluntarily de-index webpages, as opposed to whole websites. Later that year, Google de-indexed 345 specific webpages associated with Datalink.

However, de-indexing webpages but not entire websites was ineffective since Datalink simply moved the objectionable content to new pages within its websites. Further, Google limited the de-indexing to searches conducted on google.ca. Potential Canadian customers could, as a result, find Datalink's websites on other Google sites, such as google.com, or the Google search engines for any other country. Moreover, since the majority of Datalink's customers appeared to be located outside Canada, Google's de-indexing was largely ineffective.

Equustek therefore sought an interlocutory injunction to enjoin Google from returning search results for any of the Datalink websites on any of its search pages worldwide. In June of 2014, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the order, finding that it had territorial competence over Google, that BC was the appropriate forum for the application, and that it had the authority to grant an injunction against Google with worldwide effect. The Court of Appeal of British Columbia upheld the injunction.

On appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, Google did not dispute that there is a serious claim, or that that Equustek was suffering irreparable harm as a result of Datalink's ongoing sale of its counterfeit product. Google acknowledged that it inadvertently facilitated the harm through its search engine which leads purchasers directly to the Datalink websites. Rather, Google argued that the injunction was neither necessary to prevent irreparable harm to Equustek nor effective in doing so, and grounded its appeal in the following arguments:

  1. As a non-party, Google ought not to be the subject of an interlocutory injunction;
  2. It was improper for the Supreme Court of British Columbia to issue an injunction with extraterritorial effect; and
  3. The injunction engaged concerns over freedom of expression, including whether or not Google would be violating laws regarding freedom of expression in other jurisdictions by complying with the injunction.

The Court found the first two points to be contrary to the jurisprudence. The authority to grant injunctions against someone who is not a party to the underlying lawsuit is well established in a variety of contexts, including civil disobedience, and preservation orders. Here, the necessity of enjoining Google flowed from the necessity of its assistance to prevent Datalink's ability to defy Court orders.

Similarly, Google's argument that it was improper to make an injunction with extraterritorial effect was contrary to the existing jurisprudence. The court found that it had in personam and territorial jurisdiction over Google because of its advertising and search operations in the province. Where a court has in personam jurisdiction, and where it is necessary to ensure the injunction's effectiveness, it can grant an injunction enjoining that person's conduct anywhere in the world. The Internet has no borders. Thus "the only way to ensure that the interlocutory injunction attained its objective was to have it apply where Google operates – globally."

In response to freedom of expression concerns, the Court noted that this was not an order to remove speech that engaged freedom of expression values; it was an order to de-index websites operating in violation of court orders. The Court stated, somewhat acidly: "We have not, to date, accepted that freedom of expression requires the facilitation of the unlawful sale of goods." The Court also noted that if Google has evidence that complying with the injunction would require it to violate the laws of another jurisdiction, including interfering with freedom of expression, it was at all times free to apply to the British Columbia courts to vary the order accordingly. To date, Google had not done so.

Finally, Google argued that the injunction would interfere with its "content-neutral" character. The court dismissed this concern, noting that Google often alters search results, including to avoid generating links to child pornography and websites containing "hate speech," and with content that allegedly infringes copyright and content that is subject to court orders. What's more, Google admitted it would not be inconvenienced or incur any significant expense in de-indexing the Datalink websites.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court noted that Datalink is only able to survive – at the expense of Equustek's survival – on Google's search engine which directs potential customers to its websites. While this did not make Google liable for the harm, it did make Google a determinative player in allowing the harm to occur. An interlocutory injunction is the only effective way to mitigate the harm to Equustek, and to preserve Equustek itself pending the resolution of the underlying litigation. Since the harm to Google was minimal to non-existent, the Supreme Court upheld the British Columbia Court of Appeal's decision.

This case offers some clarity around the degree to which courts can and indeed, sometimes must, make orders with extraterritorial effect, including as against non-parties, in order to protect the rights of litigants within their jurisdiction, and indeed to enforce their own orders. Similarly, the decision affirms the lower Court's reasoning, covered in an earlier blog post, that, having elected to operate in many jurisdictions, a party affected by such an injunction could not ask the Court to presume hardship arising from potential effects of the order in those other jurisdictions. The decision will be significant not only in areas such as protection of intellectual property, but also in areas such as online defamation, where the internet has rendered jurisdictional boundaries largely irrelevant. In addition, it will be interesting to see if and how this decision is considered by the courts of other jurisdictions, and whether they adopt or even amplify the reasoning to, in effect, change what the world sees on the Internet. Mind you, people could always use Bing.

With thanks to articling student Rochelle Kelava for her assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Mark E. Fancourt-Smith
 
In association with
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.