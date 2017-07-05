Activist interventions are being increasingly resolved by way of
settlement agreements, with 3% of activist interventions in 2000
having resulted in a settlement agreement versus 16% in
2011.1 In light of this emerging trend, the Columbia
Business School recently published a paper, Dancing with Activists, in
which the authors sought to provide the first systematic analysis
of the drivers, nature, and consequences of such settlements. The
authors identified 4 main drivers of settlement agreements: (1) the
activist's stake; (2) market reaction to a SEC Schedule 13(d)
filing; (3) settlements in past engagements; and (4) past firm
performance.
It is of note that in reaching their conclusions, the authors
only reviewed activist intervention in the United States.
The Activist's Stake
When the activist has a larger stake in the company, it is more
likely that a settlement will result. A higher stake provides a
signal of the activist's confidence that it would be able to
increase the target firm's value. A large activist stake also
means that the activist has more votes and therefore has more
leverage in reaching a settlement because they pose a more credible
threat to ousting the incumbents. The authors found that when the
activist's stake is above the median (6.4%), the probability of
a settlement increases by about 4-5%.
Market Reaction to 13(d) Filing
An activist holding a stake in a U.S. target is required to file
a SEC Schedule 13(d) upon acquiring more than 5% of any class of
securities of a public company if they have an interest in
controlling the management of the company. The market reaction to
this filing will affect the likelihood of a settlement. A
favourable market reaction signals the market's approval of the
activism campaign, thereby increasing the activist's bargaining
power.
Settlements in Past Engagements
Activists with a track record of obtaining settlements in past
contests are associated with an increased likelihood of a
settlement. This track record is likely a result of having high
credibility to win proxy contests, therefore providing the activist
with better chances of reaching a settlement in the future. The
authors found that each past settlement adds about 3% to the
probability of reaching a settlement in the current campaign.
Past Firm Performance
If the target firm has poor past performance, a settlement is
more likely to take place. Again, this relates to the bargaining
power of the target. The activist is more likely to gain approval
from other voters if they are dissatisfied with the management of
the target. This bolsters the activist's credibility in
succeeding and therefore leads to an increased likelihood of
settlements.
Nature of Settlements – Incomplete Contracting
Hedge fund activist investors want to effect operational changes
to the target company or require an increase in shareholder
payouts. Despite this, many of the settlement agreements do not
contract for these large scale changes and agreements are mostly
restricted to boardroom turnover. Postponement of the operational
changes allows the incumbent directors to save face – the
immediate firing of a CEO, whom the incumbents had been previously
supporting, may be publicly viewed as "throwing the CEO under
the bus". Instead, settlements often result in the appointment
of a number of activist-affiliated directors to the board who then
join the independent incumbent directors. The open-minded board can
be persuaded by the activist's directors thereby allowing for
greater changes downstream without the immediate costs of taking
the conflict to a contested election.
The author would like to thank William Chalmers, Summer
Student, for his assistance in preparing this legal
update.
Footnote
1. See Dancing with Activists, Table 1 at Page
46.
