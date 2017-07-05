Our September 2016 issue of Fully Secured included a
short article describing the statutory requirement in
Ontario imposed on secured lenders to ensure debtors are provided
with copies of Ontario PPSA1 verification statements
relating to financing statements registered against them. The
article also explained how the Ontario PPSA rules around this
requirement differed from the rules of the other common law
provinces and territories in Canada which either allow debtors to
waive receipt of a financing statement or verification statement
or, in the Yukon, simply do not require the delivery of a copy of
such statements to a debtor in the first place.
Somewhat overshadowed by all the fanfare given to the Ontario
Government's repealing of the Bulk Sales Act, the
recent coming into force of Schedule 12 to the Burden Reduction
Act, 2017,2 has also helped to ease the
administrative burden on secured lenders in Ontario with respect to
the delivery of Ontario PPSA verification statements to
debtors. The Act now brings Ontario PPSA rules in line with
personal property security rules in the majority of other provinces
and territories in Canada by allowing debtors to waive in writing
their right to receive a copy of any Ontario PPSA verification
statement relating to a financing statement or financing change
statement registered against them on or after March 22, 2017, being
the date on which the Act received Royal Assent.
To take advantage of the administrative relief now made
available under the Act, lenders must obtain such waiver from their
debtors in writing which can be most easily accomplished by simply
adding waiver language to any standard form documents which grant
to the lender a security interest in personal property. Because
other provinces and territories have had similar legislation in
place for some time, general security agreements used by a number
of major national financial institutions already contain such a
waiver provision. All lenders however, particularly any lenders
which have historically limited their lending activity to
Ontario-based debtors, are encouraged to review their general
security agreement and other personal property security documents
to ensure those documents contain appropriate waiver
language. Notwithstanding the recent Ontario PPSA changes
described above, a lender's failure to deliver an Ontario PPSA
verification statement to a debtor without having obtained its
written waiver remains subject to statutory monetary
penalties.3
Footnotes
1 Personal Property Security Act, RSO 1990, c
P.10 [Ontario PPSA].
2 Bill 27, Burden Reduction Act, 2017,
2nd Sess., 41st Parl., Ontario, 2017
(assented to 22 March 2017), SO 1990, c 2, s.7(2)
[Act].
3 Ontario PPSA, Section 46(7).
