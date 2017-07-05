Q: We've heard about the expiration of the
"grandfather clause" (in French, clause
grand-père) in the Cape Town Convention, whereby
pre-existing rights and interests or their priorities in a State
before the effective date of the Cape Town Convention in that State
shall not be affected by the Cape Town Convention. We would like to
know more details about:
Which article in the Cape
Town Convention prescribes this rule?
Is this rule applicable in
Canada?
Are there any exceptions to
this rule?
A: Article 60, paragraph 1 of the
Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment
(commonly known as Cape Town Convention) sets out the
fundamental rule that the Cape Town Convention does not affect
pre-existing rights and interests or their priorities. This
paragraph reads as follows:
Unless otherwise declared by a Contracting State at any
time, the Convention does not apply to a pre-existing
right or interest, which retains the priority it enjoyed under the
applicable law before the effective date of this Convention.
In other words, the Cape Town regime does not apply
retrospectively unless otherwise declared by a Contracting
State.
The Government of Canada adopted International Interests in
Mobile Equipment (aircraft equipment) Act1 (the
"Act") in December 2012 that ratified
the Cape Town Convention and Protocol to the Convention on
International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to
Aircraft Equipment (commonly known as the Aircraft
Protocol). Pursuant to article 19 of the Act, the
Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol entered into force in
Canada as of April 1st, 2013. As a result, the
fundamental rule is also applicable in Canada, whereby pre-existing
rights and interests or their priorities in Canada before April
1st, 2013 shall not be affected by the Cape Town
Convention, subject to certain exceptions.
As stipulated in Article 60, paragraph 1 of the Cape Town
Convention, States ratifying the Cape Town Convention can derogate
from the fundamental rule by declaring that the priority of rights
arising under pre-existing transactions will be subject to the Cape
Town Convention. However, the declaration of a State to apply the
Cape Town Convention retrospectively needs to be made at least
three years in advance of doing so, as required under Article 60,
paragraph 3 of the Cape Town Convention.
The Government of Canada made certain declarations2
at the time of the deposit of its instrument of ratification and
subsequently, including in particular, the following:
The Government of Canada also declares, in accordance with
Article 60 of the Convention, that the Convention will apply to a
pre-existing right or interest governed by Sections 426 to
436 of the Bank Act for the purpose of determining
priority, including the protection of any existing priority,
five years after the day on which the Aircraft Protocol
comes into force for Canada. Until that time, that right
or interest will remain governed by those Sections.
As a result, the Cape Town Convention will apply to a
pre-existing right or interest governed by Sections 426 to 436 of
the Bank Act as of April 1, 2018, which is, five
years after the day on which the Aircraft Protocol came into force
for Canada.
As for other pre-existing rights or interests or their
priorities, since Canada did not make any specific declarations in
that regard, the fundamental rule of the Cape Town Convention (the
non-retroactive effect) will continue to apply.
