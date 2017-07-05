Does the Target send commercial
electronic messages (CEMs) from Canada and/or to recipients in
Canada? CEMs include any email, text message or other direct
electronic message that wholly or partly encourages participation
in a commercial activity. Not limited in scope to bulk
messages.
Does the Target send CEMs based on
express or implied consent?
If the Target sends CEMs based on
express consent, review the Target's express consent language
and process to ensure they meet CASL's prescriptive
requirements.
If CEMs are sent based on implied
consent, the basis upon which consent is claimed to be implied
should be verified.
Does the Target ever rely on an
exemption from CASL to send CEMs? If yes, confirm that the
exemption applies and whether it is a full or partial
exemption.
How is evidence of consent (express
or implied) maintained? Recall that the sender bears the burden of
proving they had consent to send a CEM.
Review all template CEM footers to
ensure that the required identification and contact information is
included along with a valid unsubscribe mechanism that meets
prescribed requirements.
Verify how the unsubscribe mechanism
works and how unsubscribe requests are recorded and implemented by
the Target to ensure compliance with prescribed requirements
(including timing requirements).
Does the Target have a CASL
policy?
Are employees trained on CASL
compliance?
Has the Target ever received a
complaint relating to its CEMs?
Has the Target ever been the subject
of a regulatory inquiry, investigation, notice or enforcement
action relating to its CEMs?
If the Target sends CEMs or collects
electronic addresses on behalf of others, has the Target complied
with all contractual obligations relating to these activities?
PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Where a purchase involves the
transfer of personal information from Target to Purchaser, privacy
implications will need to be carefully considered in addition to
CASL-compliance issues.
For asset purchases, ensure
that:
Any express consents from
Target's customers, suppliers, vendors or others form part of
the purchased assets
Purchaser acquires or has access to
records sufficient to demonstrate compliance with CASL (e.g.,
evidence of consent, records of unsubscribes, etc.).
Carefully consider which implied
consents arising from Target's existing business relationships
will transfer with the purchased business pursuant to CASL, s.
10(12).
Obtain representations and warranties
from the Target relating to the absence of CASL-related complaints,
or regulatory investigations, inquiries, notices or enforcement
action.
Obtain representations and warranties
from Target relating to CASL compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
