On June 1, 2017 the Toronto Stock Exchange
("TSX") published new proposed
amendments to Reporting Form 4 – Personal Information Form
(the "PIF"), Reporting Form 4B –
Declaration (the "Declaration"), and the
Listing Application (the "Listing
Application") of the TMX Company Manual. If
implemented, the proposed amendments would remove the requirement
to have a PIF, or a Declaration submitted in lieu thereof,
notarized by a public notary and would permit an individual to
apply a digital signature to the document. The proposed amendments
would also remove the requirement to have a Listing Application
notarized by a public notary.
The TSX is seeking public comment on the proposed amendments and
has provided for a 30 day comment period, which expires on July 4,
2017.
Form 4 (PIF) Amendments
Currently, the PIF, as well as any attachments to the PIF
(including photocopies of identification of the individual) is
required to be notarized. The PIF also requires an individual to
manually sign the PIF and expressly prohibits mechanical or
electronic signatures.
To automate the PIF, the TSX is proposing to remove the
requirement to have a PIF notarized by a public notary and to allow
individuals to apply a digital signature to the document.
The removal of the notary requirement would better align the PIF
with the personal information form used by the Canadian Securities
Administrators, which is not required to be notarized. The TSX also
anticipates making the PIF digitally available online in the
future.
Form 4B (Declaration) Amendments
If within 36 months of submitting a PIF, an insider is required
to submit another PIF, such person is permitted to submit a
Declaration in lieu of a PIF.
To automate the Declaration, the TSX proposes removing the
requirement to have a Declaration notarized by a public notary and
allowing individuals to apply a digital signature to the
document.
Listing Application Amendments
The TSX is also proposing to remove the requirement to have a
Listing Application notarized by a public notary. Unlike the PIF
and the Declaration, there are no current plans for the TSX to
automate and digitize the Listing Application.
The proposed amendments are designed to reduce regulatory burden
on TSX issuers by improving and simplifying the manner and process
by which individuals complete and submit PIFs to the TSX. The
proposed amendments also reflect the increasing acceptance of
digital signatures, and may ultimately translate into time and cost
savings for insiders and for issuers.
All comments should be submitted to the TSX in writing by
Tuesday, July 4, 2017. For the full text of the Amendments and
further instructions relating to public comment, see Amendments to Toronto Stock Exchange Company
Manual. The Amendments will only become effective following
public notice and the approval of the Ontario Securities
Commission.
The foregoing provides only an overview and does not
constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any
decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal
advice should be obtained.
On May 2, 2017, the Minister of Justice, Stéphanie Vallée, introduced Bill 134, known as an Act mainly to modernize rules relating to consumer credit and to regulate debt settlement service contracts...
On May 2, 2017, the Minister of Justice, Stéphanie Vallée, introduced Bill 134, known as an Act mainly to modernize rules relating to consumer credit and to regulate debt settlement service contracts...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).