The Final Report from Ontario's much-publicized
Changing Workplaces Review
("Review") recently proposed a wide
range of changes to the province's Employment Standards
Act, 2000 ("ESA") and the
Labour Relations Act, 1995. In response to the Review, the
Ontario government has introduced new legislation - The
Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017 – to implement a
number of those changes.
Some of the new standards are particularly focused on so-called
"vulnerable workers", including workers who are
improperly classed as independent contractors and workers employed
through temporary help agencies.
Employee Classification
The proposed legislation would prohibit employers from
misclassifying employees as "independent contractors",
with a view to addressing cases in which employers improperly treat
their employees as if they are self-employed and not entitled to
the protections of the ESA.
Ontario has also signaled that employers that misclassify their
employees could be subject to penalties including prosecution,
public disclosure of a conviction and monetary penalties. In the
event of a dispute, the employer would be responsible for proving
that the individual is not an employee.
Temporary Help Agencies
The proposed legislation will also provide that employees coming
from temporary help agencies (also called "assignment
workers") must be paid equally to an employer's permanent
employees who are performing the same job. The government has
stated that its goal is to protect assignment workers from
repercussions for inquiring about their wage rate or the wage rate
of another employee. Should the legislation pass, this proposal
would take effect on April 1, 2018, rather than immediately upon
royal assent.
In addition, the legislation proposes to establish a card-based
union certification for the temporary help agency industry.
Card-based certification permits union certification as a
bargaining agent where a sufficient percentage of employees in the
given bargaining unit have signed up for the union (signed union
cards). At present, only the construction industry has a card-based
certification.
What Employers Should Know
Having the Ministry of Labour (or a Court) look beyond the
express wording of a workplace contract to determine whether an
employer-employee relationship exists is not new. However, the
Ontario government, as seen through the proposed legislation and
enforcement changes discussed above, has now placed a heavy
emphasis on protecting vulnerable workers. Ontario employers will
need to be vigilant in properly classifying employees and in
ensuring that any worker hired from a temporary help agency is
compensated in accordance with the ESA's
requirements.
The foregoing provides only an overview and does not
constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any
decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal
advice should be obtained.
