Proposals include implementing changes to the union
certification process and increasing fines for non-compliant
employers
On June 1, the Ontario government introduced Bill 148, the Fair
Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017 (Bill 148). Bill 148 makes
numerous recommendations for amendments to Ontario's
Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA) and Labour
Relations Act, 1995 (LRA) in accordance with the
recommendations put forward in the final report of the Changing
Workplaces Review.
This bulletin provides an overview of the proposed changes to
the LRA. If passed, Bill 148's proposed changes to the LRA
would come into force six months after the day it receives royal
assent. A bulletin on the proposed changes to the ESA will follow
in the coming days.
What You Need To Know
If passed, Bill 148 will have significant implications for
employers in Ontario, particularly those who are unionized or
subject to the union certification process. Some highlights of the
proposed changes to the LRA include the following:
Implementing new union certification rules:
Bill 148 proposes making certain changes to the union certification
process, including: allowing unions who can demonstrate that they
have the support of at least 20 percent of an organization's
employees to access employee lists and certain contact information;
requiring the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) to address
first contract mediation-arbitration applications before dealing
with displacement and decertification applications; and empowering
the OLRB to conduct votes outside the workplace, including
electronically and by telephone.
Protecting employees from discharge during bargaining
periods: Bill 148 will prohibit an employer from
disciplining or discharging employees without just cause in the
period between certification and the conclusion of a first
contract, and between the beginning of a legal strike or
lock-out position and the new collective agreement.
Providing an alternative process for
certification: Bill 148 proposes establishing card-based
union certification for employees in specified industries (building
services, community services, home care and temporary help
agency).
Allowing OLRB discretion to restructure bargaining
units: Bill 148 will allow the OLRB to change the
structure of bargaining units within a single employer where the
existing bargaining units are no longer appropriate for collective
bargaining, and to consolidate newly certified bargaining units
with other existing bargaining units under a single employer, where
the bargaining units are represented by the same union. Currently,
a voluntary agreement between a bargaining unit and the employer is
generally required to change the configuration of bargaining
units.
Establishing new rules for the reinstatement of
employees: Bill 148 will remove the six-month
return-to-work "waiting period" and instead require
employers to reinstate employees at the conclusion of a lawful
strike or lock-out (if certain conditions are met), and provide
access for employees to grievance arbitration to enforce that
requirement.
Increasing maximum fines: Bill 148 will
increase maximum fines under the LRA from $2,000 to $5,000 for
non-compliant individuals and from $25,000 to $100,000 for
non-compliant organizations.
The government has proposed a broad consultation process as the
next step in order to collect feedback from stakeholders on the
draft legislation. We will provide information on any further
updates.
