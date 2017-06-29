Those amendments expanded obligations with respect to the
identification of politically exposed persons among existing and
new account holders, as detailed below. At the same time, the
transition period to continue to allow for procedures under the old
guidelines for ascertaining a person's identity has been
extended to January 23, 2018.
Additional Classes of Politically Exposed Persons
The amended Regulations expand the obligation to not only take
reasonable measures to determine if the person for whom the
regulated entity, such as a securities dealer, opens an account is
a politically exposed foreign person, but also whether the person
is a politically exposed domestic person, head of an international
organization, a family member of one of those persons or a person
who is closely associated with a politically exposed foreign
person. These amendments also require regulated entities to
determine whether existing account holders fall within this
expanded group of enumerated persons.
"Reasonable measures" is generally used throughout the
Regulations to refer to the activities required to be undertaken in
order to meet certain obligations. The amendments to the
Regulations will also amend the record keeping obligation in
respect of reasonable measures to require that a record be kept
when reasonable measures were taken but were unsuccessful. In such
circumstances, securities dealers will be required to record:
The measure(s) taken;
The date on which the measure(s) were taken; and
The reason why the measure(s) was unsuccessful.
Such records must be maintained for at least five years
following the date they were created.
More Flexibility in Client Identity Verification
The Regulations were amended in June 2016 to provide new methods
for ascertaining the identity of individual clients with a one-year
transition period during which the prior identity verification
guidelines in the Regulations could be used. As announced June 14,
2017, this transition period has been extended to January 23, 2018.
As before, if the identification of a client has already been
ascertained under the prior guidelines, undertaking such due
diligence under the new guidelines will not be required.
Notably, the amended Regulations provide increased flexibility
by allowing individual identification through the use of a
government issued "identification document" that contains
an individual's name and photograph. Further, agents or
mandataries may ascertain information regarding client
identification for a person or entity if (i) acting in their own
capacity; and (ii) under a written agreement or arrangement.
Guidance in respect of the new identification requirements is set
out in FINTRAC's "Guideline: Methods to ascertain the
identity of individual clients", in force as of
June 30, 2016.
Background
The Regulations, together with the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist
Financing Act (the Act), impose obligations on a
wide range of entities, including registered and registration
exempt firms in Canada, and include requirements relating to
reporting, filing, record-keeping, client identification,
establishing and maintaining a compliance regime including an
assessment and documentation of related risks to the business, as
well as certain other monitoring requirements and restrictions on
dealing with designated individuals and groups. While amendments
were made to the Regulations in June 2016, only certain of the
amendments, including, for example, an updated definition of
"securities dealer" came into force at that time. The
remainder of the amendments will come into force on June 30, 2017
with an extended transition period to allow for prior guidelines to
be used with respect to amendments relating to client
identification procedures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
