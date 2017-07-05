On April 3, 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the
bill repealing Internet privacy protections that were approved by
the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") shortly
before Donald Trump won the election. Now internet service
providers ("ISPs") may track and sell the browsing habits
of their customers without their knowledge or consent. This bill
also prevents the FCC from enacting similar rules in the
future.
The FCC rules, which were not yet in effect, would require ISPs
to get consent from a consumer before disclosing his or her data to
advertisers or other third parties. The repeal of these rules was
backed by major U.S. telecoms who argued that ISPs were subject to
stricter privacy laws than other data-collecting companies like
Google or Facebook, which are overseen by the Federal Trade
Commission and its less stringent privacy guidelines. These
internet companies had a competitive advantage since they were able
to collect personal information to target ads, whereas telecom
companies could not.
ISPs have an enormous amount of data on individuals which they
are able to collect from browsing behaviour – information
that could relate to health concerns, geolocation, shopping habits
and what apps you use. This is valuable information to advertisers
and ISPs may be free to monetize consumer's browsing
history.
Despite the possibility of being able to sell browsing
histories, the major U.S. ISPs have stated that they have no
intention of actually selling individual web browsing history of
their customers and that they take consumer privacy very seriously,
rightfully noting they do have privacy and data security
obligations pursuant to the existing legislative framework.
What does this mean for Canadians? It has very little direct
impact, unless you have an account with a U.S. ISP. Further, Canada
is unlikely to follow the U.S. approach since it would be in
conflict with the position taken by the regulators, including the
Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (the
"OPC").
In Canada, ISPs cannot use your personal information for
targeted advertising purposes unless you have given express opt-in
consent. This was confirmed in 2015 by the OPC following their investigation into Bell's "Relevant
Ads Program". This program would allow Bell to use subscriber
information, such as webpages visited from a mobile device, postal
code, gender, age range and payment patterns, to serve Bell
customers with targeted advertising unless the customer
specifically opted-out. Bell charged third parties a fee to deliver
ads targeted at customers' specific interests. The OPC was of
the view that this program violated Canadian privacy laws and
concluded that use of an opt-out consent mechanism was not
sufficient in this instance. Due to the sensitivity of the
information, combined with the reasonable expectations of the
consumer, it was decided that express opt-in consent was
required.
This places Canada and the U.S. on opposite ends of the spectrum
when it comes to the commercialization of data by ISPs. It will be
interesting to see whether this may cause issues related to
international trade negotiations. In particular, the North American
Free Trade Agreement ("NAFTA") renegotiation is expected
to start within the next few months, sparking the concern that the
US may want Canada to adopt a similar approach to facilitate U.S.
marketers doing business in Canada. We'll have to watch and see
how this and other digital economy issues play out over the
upcoming months and into the NAFTA negotiations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
