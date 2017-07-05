On March 22, 2017, Advertising Standards Canada
("ASC") released its Annual Ad Complaints Report – 2016 Year in
Review. ASC is the national, independent, not-for-profit
advertising self-regulatory body. ASC administers the Canadian
Code of Advertising Standards (the "Code")
and, through the ASC Consumer Complaint Procedure, it accepts and
responds to consumers' complaints about advertising.
Complaints by the numbers:
1,639 complaints submitted about
1,237 advertisements – of those complaints 1,108 met the
criteria for acceptance under the Code
Of the accepted complaints, most
related to Accuracy and Clarity (Clause 1); Price Claims (Clause
3); and Safety (Clause 10).
The remaining complaints were not
pursued because they did not fall within the Code
acceptance criteria –for example, complaints that were about
ads that were no longer current; complaints about foreign
advertising; and complaints where no specific ad was
identified.
225 complaints received about retail
advertising ? the highest by sector
652 complaints about advertising on
television – the highest by media
264 complaints about 222
advertisements warranted investigation; of those:
178 complaints about 171
advertisements were administratively resolved by ASC – Claims
with issues under Clause 1 (Accuracy and Clarity) or Clause 3
(Price Claims) may be administratively resolved if the advertiser
promptly withdraws the ad and takes corrective action after being
notified of the complaint by ASC.
44 complaints about 30 advertisements
were upheld by Standards Councils – this represents 4% of
complaints pursued.
The remaining 42 complaints about 21
advertisements were not upheld by Standards Councils
2016 Amendments to the Code
The Code sets the standards for acceptable advertising
and is regularly updated to ensure the standards remain current and
in accordance with societal and consumer expectations. A number of
amendments to the Code came in to effect on October 3,
2016, namely:
The addition of an Interpretation Guideline to Clause 7
(Testimonials) – this guideline was created in response to
the increasingly popular marketing technique of using social media
influences to endorse a brand. The guideline requires "clear
and prominent" disclosure of any material connection between
the influencer and the endorsed product or service and this
disclosure must be made in close proximity to the representation.
This lets consumers know whether the blog post or review they are
reading has been sponsored by a brand.
Clause 14(a) has been amended to add
additional classes to the prohibition on discriminatory
advertising, namely "ethnic origin", "gender
identity", "sexual orientation" and
"disability".
ASCs enforcement abilities have now been enhanced. In cases of
non-compliance by an advertiser, ASC has the ability to notify the
appropriate regulatory body or provincial consumer ministry of the
non-compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
