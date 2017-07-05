It is clear that regulators and courts are not taking snooping
lightly – particularly in cases involving sensitive health
information – and courts are willing to impose high fines to
reinforce that this behaviour is unacceptable.
A Masters of Social Work student learned the hard way that
improper access of personal health information comes at a high
cost, and in this case out of Goderich, Ontario, that cost was
$20,000.
During an educational placement with a family health team
between September 9, 2014 and March 5, 2015, this student accessed,
without authorization, the personal health information of 139
individuals, including family, friends, local politicians and staff
of the clinic. The student pled guilty to willfully accessing the
personal health information of five individuals and was ordered to
pay a total of $25,000 which includes a $20,000 fine and a $5,000
victim surcharge.
The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (the
"IPC") noted that this was the fourth person
convicted under the Personal Health Information Protection
Act. This fine is the highest to date for a health privacy
breach in Canada, signalling that snooping, particularly in the
health care sector, has serious consequences. The IPC press release emphasized the importance of
patient privacy and the obligations on health care providers to
ensure proper safeguards are in place to protect the
confidentiality of this sensitive information.
In a snooping case out of Alberta, a former
supervisor of health information management was convicted of
accessing individuals' health information in contravention of
the Health Information Act and was fined $5,000. After
receiving a self-reported breach from Alberta Health Services, the
Alberta Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner
("OPIC") investigated and determined
that Amanda Tripp improperly accessed the health information of
numerous individuals. The OPIC referred its findings to Crown
prosecutors at Alberta Justice and on March 21, 2017, the judge
issued a $5,000 fine for 13 unauthorized accesses of health
information.
These cases are a reminder that breach cases are not only
limited to hacking and cybersecurity incidents. Unauthorized
organizational uses of information – particularly in the
health, financial and retail sectors where employees may have
access to a great deal of sensitive personal information –
are also a serious concern. Employers must take steps to mitigate
and prevent snooping behaviour. Organizations have legal
obligations to safeguard personal information within their
possession. This means that organizations must use a variety of
means, including restricting access to those employees who need
access as part of their job functions. Employers should ensure
employees understand what type of behaviour constitutes a breach of
privacy – namely, that any unauthorized access to personal
information is considered a breach, even if the employee was
snooping to satisfy their own curiosity with no malicious intent.
Employers should also be mindful that an affected individual is not
limited to filing a complaint with the applicable regulator.
Individuals may also sue in court, and may avail themselves of
class action proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
By Order in Council dated June 7, 2017, the federal government suspended the coming into force of the private right of action provisions under Canada's Anti-Spam legislation (CASL), "in response to broad-based concerns raised by businesses, charities and the not-for-profit sector."
According to a May 2017 report by U.S. data firms Advisen and Experian, "seventy-five percent of insurance brokers and legal experts noted that their small business clients were either 'not prepared at all' or 'not very well prepared' to respond to a cyber incident."
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).