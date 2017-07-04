On June 15, 2017, the Supreme Court of Canada released its
decision in Stewart v. Elk Valley Coal Corp. and upheld
the Alberta Court of Appeal's ruling that an employer can
terminate an employee for breaching a drug and alcohol policy even
if the employee has a drug addiction.
In Elk Valley Coal, an employee filed a human rights
complaint against his employer after he was terminated for testing
positive for drug use. The employee was tested in response to a
workplace safety incident, after which he disclosed to his employer
that he had a drug addiction. The employee complained that his drug
addiction was the basis for his termination and therefore the
employer had discriminated against him.
In a majority decision, the Court stated that the main issue to
be decided was whether the employee was terminated because of his
addiction (raising a prima facie case of discrimination),
or whether the employee was terminated for breaching the
employer's drug and alcohol policy (not raising a prima
facie case of discrimination). The employer's policy,
referred to as the "no free accident" rule, explicitly
prohibited drug use in the workplace, but guaranteed that if
employees disclosed a drug addiction before an incident and a
positive drug test they would be offered treatment and would not be
disciplined. Conversely, if employees disclosed a drug addiction
after an incident and a positive drug test, they could still be
disciplined for breaching the policy. The Court accepted that since
the employer's policy distinguished between disclosing drug use
before and after testing positive, the employee had the capacity to
comply with the policy despite his addiction. The employer
terminated the employee for breaching a policy that he could have
complied with, not for having a drug addiction. Such circumstances
did not raise a prima facie case of discrimination against
the employee, and the employee's appeal was dismissed.
The Court's ruling in Elk Valley Coal confirms that
employers with properly designed drug and alcohol policies have the
ability to terminate employees who violate those policies, even
where drug addiction is involved. Of course, each case will need to
be assessed on its specific circumstances before proceeding with
termination of an employee with an addiction. The case reinforces
the notion that employers must be mindful of addiction issues when
designing their drug and alcohol policies.
Field Law's
Labour and Employment Group is equipped to assist employers in
crafting drug and alcohol policies that support their ability to
discipline, and even terminate, employees who fail to comply with
the policy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
