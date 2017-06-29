The Ontario Financial Services Tribunal's recent decision in
Boucher v. Ontario (Superintendent Financial Services) (2017 ONFST 5)
provides a helpful reminder and explanation of the limits placed by
section 42 of the Pension Benefits Act ("Act")
on an employee's entitlements upon retirement and withdrawal
from a pension plan. Boucher is also more broadly
instructive on the question of whether the Tribunal has
jurisdiction to order relief not permitted by the Act or governing
pension plan.
In Boucher, the Applicant was an Ontario Lottery and
Gaming Corporation employee and, as such, was a member of the
Public Service Pension Plan ("Plan"). Boucher retired
almost immediately after his 55th birthday, thereby terminating his
membership in the Plan, under the belief that doing so would
entitle him to take portion of his pension benefit as an immediate
cash payment transfer the rest to a locked-in RRSP. The Tribunal
noted that Boucher wanted access to the full value of his pension
(especially the requested partial cash transfer) more quickly than
he otherwise could have under the three options provided to him by
OLG upon retirement.
Under the Plan, former members who had not attained the age of
55 could require the commuted value of their pension to be paid
out, subject to section 42 of the Act. While section 42 of the Act
does permit the immediate transfer of a deferred pension into a
retirement savings arrangement, section 42(3) of the Act
restricts that right to circumstances where the member is not
entitled to an immediate payment under the Plan or Act,
unless the Plan provides such an entitlement. In
Boucher's case, the Plan only permitted the payment of a
member's full commuted value if the member had not attained age
55. While Boucher could have received immediate payment under the
Plan, he would have been required to accept payment at a reduced
overall value. Since Boucher was over 55 when he retired (even by a
few days), he was not entitled to have the full commuted value of
his pension paid out as he requested. In a nutshell, Boucher was
entitled to payment upon retirement, just not in the form he
wanted.
Despite Boucher's request, the Tribunal concluded that it
does not have the jurisdiction to order the transfer of a commuted
value of a member's pension where not permitted under the Act
to do so. More broadly, the Tribunal added that it
"does not have the power to award any other remedy
that is not provided for under the Act, including
damages."
Boucher is a reminder of the importance of carefully
considering both the language of the Act and how the
Act interacts with the language of the applicable pension
plan when determining a member's entitlements or restrictions.
Unfortunately for the Applicant in Boucher, he appears to
have acted on improper information to obtain a result simply not
permitted by the Act and his pension plan.
The foregoing provides only an overview and does not
constitute legal advice. Readers are cautioned against making any
decisions based on this material alone. Rather, specific legal
advice should be obtained.
