Canada: Elk Valley Decision – SCC Finds That Enforcement Of "No Free Accident" Rule In Workplace Drug And Alcohol Policy Does Not Violate Human Rights Legislation

Last Updated: June 26 2017
Article by Rick Dunlop and Richard Jordan

In Stewart v. Elk Valley Coal Corporation, 2017 SCC 30, a six-judge majority of the Supreme Court of Canada ("SCC") confirmed a Tribunal decision which concluded that the dismissal of an employee who did not disclose his cocaine addiction prior to being involved in an accident at a safety sensitive workplace did not violate Alberta human rights legislation.

What Happened?

Elk Valley Coal Corporation operates a mine that has an Alcohol, Illegal Drugs and Medication Policy ("Policy") which contains a "no free accident rule", i.e. employees have to disclose drug dependence and addiction issues before any drug-related incident occurred. The "no free accident rule" was designed to encourage safety by encouraging employees with substance abuse problems to come forward and obtain treatment before their problems compromise safety.

Ian Stewart, a heavy equipment operator, received training on the Policy and signed an acknowledgment that he had received and understood the Policy. Stewart, however, had a cocaine addiction which he did not disclose under the Policy. In October 2005, while operating a loader, Stewart was involved in a collision with another vehicle. He tested positive for cocaine and was dismissed as a result of the breach of the Policy and the "no free accident rule."

Mr. Stewart, through his union representative, filed a complaint with the Alberta Human Rights Tribunal, arguing that he was terminated for an addiction which constitutes discrimination under the Alberta Human Rights, Citizenship and Multiculturalism Act ("HRCMA"). The Tribunal found that there was no prima facie discrimination. The Tribunal found that in the circumstances of this case the evidence established that the Policy adversely impacted Mr. Stewart not due to denial of a disability often associated with addicts, "but rather because he chose not to stop his drug use or disclose his drug use." The Tribunal concluded on the basis of expert evidence that Mr. Stewart had the "capacity to make choices."

Who Decided What?

The 9 SCC justices issued three sets of reasons:

  1. Majority – No Prima Facie Discrimination

    The Majority determined that the Tribunal reasonably concluded that Mr. Stewart's disability (i.e. cocaine addiction) was not a factor in his dismissal and therefore there was no prima facie discrimination.
  2. Justices Moldaver and Wagner – prima facie Discrimination but Undue Hardship if Mr. Stewart Was Not Dismissed

    Justices Moldaver and Wagner agreed with the Majority that there was no violation of the HRCMA but for different reasons. They found that the Tribunal unreasonably concluded that there was no prima facie discrimination, but found that the Tribunal's conclusion that anything short of dismissal would have amounted to undue hardship was reasonable.
  3. Justice Gascon – Prima Facie Discrimination and No Undue Hardship

    Justice Gascon agreed with Justices Moldaver and Wagner that there was prima facie discrimination but was not satisfied that Elk Valley had met the undue hardship threshold.

Why did the Majority find the Tribunal's conclusion that there was no prima facie Discrimination was reasonable?

The Majority found the Tribunal's conclusion that there was no prima facie discrimination reasonable for the following reasons:

(a) Standard of Review

The Majority approached the Tribunal's findings with deference. The Majority considered the case to involve "the application of settled principles on workplace disability discrimination to a particular fact situation.... [t]he debates here are not about the law, but about the facts and the inferences to be drawn from the facts."

(b) Tribunal Relied Upon Proper Test for prima facie Discrimination

The Majority found that the Tribunal "cited the proper legal test and noted...that it was not 'necessary that discriminatory considerations be the sole reason for the impugned actions in order for there to be a contravention of the [HRCMA.]" The Tribunal considered that Mr. Stewart was dismissed "not because he was addicted but because he failed to comply with the terms of the Policy... [and] Mr. Stewart was not adversely impacted by the Policy because he had the capacity to comply with its terms."

(c) Termination Letter

The Majority considered the "most important piece of evidence on whether Mr. Stewart's addiction was a factor" in Mr. Stewart's dismissal was the termination letter. The termination letter established the following:

  • Mr. Stewart signed an acknowledgement that his employment required him to comply with the Policy.
  • It is fundamental to safety at the mine site that employees comply with the Policy and disclose their dependency before breaching the Policy and placing lives at risk.
  • The Policy "states that in responding to a violation of the policy the Company will place primary importance upon deterring similar behaviour by other employees and will terminate the employee unless termination would be unjust in all of the circumstances."

Although not referred to in the Majority's reasons, Elk Valley offered Mr. Stewart the opportunity to be re-employed by Elk Valley if, among other things, he successfully completed a rehabilitation program and agreed to a 24 month program that monitored and ensured his commitment to a drug-free lifestyle.

(d) No Assumption that Addiction Diminished Ability to Comply with Policy

Substance dependent employees who violate workplace rules inevitably raise the difficult question as to whether the addiction diminished the employee's ability to comply with the workplace rule. The Majority ultimately concluded that this determination will "depend on the facts and must be assessed on a case-by-case basis ... [but] the "connection between an addiction and adverse treatment cannot be assumed." The Majority reasoned that in "some cases, a person with an addiction may be fully capable of complying with workplace rules ... [i]n others, the addiction may effectively deprive a person of the capacity to comply, and the breach of the rule will be inextricably connected with the addiction." Some cases may fall "between these two extremes."

Why did Justices Moldaver, Wagner and Gascon find the Tribunal's No prima facie Discrimination Conclusion to Be Unreasonable?

Justices Moldaver and Wagner accepted the Tribunal's conclusion that Mr. Stewart "was not wholly incapacitated by his addiction and maintained some residual control over his drug use." They, however, failed "to see how the Tribunal could reasonably conclude that because Mr. Stewart had a limited ability to make choices about his drug use, there was no connection between his dependency on cocaine and his termination on the basis of testing positive for cocaine after being involved in a workplace accident."

They emphasized that because "Mr. Stewart is not required to show that his termination was caused solely or even primarily by his drug dependency. Rather, Mr. Stewart must only show that there is a "connection" between the protected ground — his drug dependency — and the adverse effect...Mr. Stewart's exercise of some control over his drug use merely reduced the extent to which his dependency contributed to his termination — it did not eliminate it as a "factor" in his termination..."

They considered "Mr. Stewart's impaired control over his cocaine use" to be "obviously connected to his termination for testing positive for cocaine after being involved in a workplace accident."

Accordingly, the "Tribunal unreasonably focused on Mr. Stewart's limited capacity to control his choices and behaviour regarding his use of drugs and failed to consider the connection between his drug dependency and his employer's decision to fire him."

Why did Justices Moldaver and Wagner Find the Tribual's Conclusion on Undue Hardship to be Reasonable?

Given the Majority's conclusion that a finding of prima facie discrimination on the basis of a connection between an addiction and adverse treatment will depend upon the facts of each case, the most positive aspect of the decision for employers may be Justices Moldaver and Wagner's commentary on undue hardship:

  • The underlying policy rationale for the "no free accident" rule was deterrence.
  • Workplace safety is a relevant consideration when assessing undue hardship.
  • "Subjecting Mr. Stewart to an individual assessment or imposing an unpaid suspension for a limited period as a disciplinary measure instead of imposing the serious and immediate consequences of termination would undermine the Policy's deterrent effect ... [that] would compromise the employer's valid objective to prevent employees from using drugs in a way that could give rise to serious harm in its safety-sensitive workplace."
  • Mr. Stewart is only entitled to reasonable accommodation in the circumstances; not perfect accommodation.
  • Mr. Stewart was offered alternative employment if he completed a rehabilitation program.

What does the Decision mean for employers?

The Decision is positive for employers, but does suggest the following:

  1. Dismissal on the basis of a breach of a "no free accident rule" will not constitute prima facie discrimination if there is no connection between the employee's addiction and dismissal. Unfortunately, some tribunals will be more inclined to make such a connection than the Tribunal in this case.
  2. The termination letter is of central importance in any dismissal due to a violation of a drug and alcohol policy and should be drafted with care.
  3. In the event that the employer cannot establish that there has been no prima facie discrimination because the medical evidence and circumstances differ from that of Mr. Stewart, the employer may be in a position to establish that violation of "no free accident rule" constitutes reasonable accommodation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Rick Dunlop
Richard Jordan
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.