Now however, their wounds are being reopened. Husbands is
appealing the decision and is asking for a new trial.
Why? Husbands argues that his 2015 trial was prejudiced as a
result of an improperly selected jury.
When a jury is being formed, prospective jurors are often
questioned as to whether they believe that they can remain
impartial. During this questioning, two members from the jury pool
are tasked with weighing the person?s response to the question in
order to determine whether or not they see bias. They are referred
to as a ?trier.? Though in the end, it is the lawyers for both
sides who choose whether or not the person will sit on the
jury.
If a person is appointed to the jury, they will then sit in as
the ?trier? so that the responsibility of pointing out bias (if
there is any) is shared. This process is called ?rotating
triers.?
If the accused chooses, there can be ?static triers? who are two
individuals appointed by the court to evaluate bias, and they do
not serve on the jury at any time.
In the Husbands trial, static jurors were imposed, despite
Husbands requesting rotating jurors. It is for this reason he
argues his trial was unfair.
So will his appeal be successful? This of course remains to be
seen, but a recent case stemming from the Court of Appeal may
provide some insight.
In
R v Noureddine, the court called for a new trial over the
imposition of static jurors. According to the appeal court, the
improper use of static triers rendered Noureddine?s conviction
voidable.
In Noureddine, the Crown conceded to the flaw in the
jury selection process ? using static triers during challenge for
cause. This is different for the Husband?s case, where Crown
lawyers argue that the judge wasn?t at all mistaken in choosing
static jurors. They say that ?any error here occasioned the
appellant no prejudice or miscarriage of justice.?
As the Noureddine decision is one from the highest
court in Ontario, it is binding on all lower courts in the
Province.
So it may be possible that Husbands is successful in his
argument. Time will tell.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On June 2, 2017, the Supreme Court of Canada decided that where a plaintiff advances a claim for negligently caused psychological or psychiatric injury, it is generally sufficient the pleadings allege...
In a decision released on May 8, 2017, London's High Court held that interview notes and working papers prepared by a company's external counsel as part of an internal investigation into allegations...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).