In a recent decision of the Federal Court of Canada, the Court
had occasion to apply the Supreme Court of Canada's decision in
Wilsonv Atomic Energy of Canada
ltd (Wilson) for one of the first times. In his decision, Justice Diner found that it was
unreasonable for an adjudicator not to consider both the
proportionality of termination and the use of progressive
discipline when determining whether the termination of an employee
was unjust, within the meaning of subsection 240(1) of the
Canada Labour Code.
Although it might seem obvious that proportionality and
progressive discipline should be considered, the facts in this case
made it less obvious. The adjudicator found that the applicant, a
school principal, was incompetent, insubordinate, had financially
mismanaged the school and engaged in sexual harassment.
The respondent argued that given the applicant's proven
conduct, there was no need to consider progressive discipline.
However, Justice Diner did not accept this argument. Referring to
Wilson, Justice Diner concluded that even in such
circumstances, an adjudicator has a duty to turn his or her
mind to whether the dismissal was just, which entails a
consideration of the mitigating factors, including progressive
discipline. Even when confronted with conduct that seems
egregious enough to obviate the need for a consideration of the
mitigating factors, the adjudicator still has the obligation to
explain his/her reasoning in finding the termination
"just".
In other words, Justice Diner found that in light of the SCC
decision in Wilson, an adjudicator must now demonstrate
that he or she has seriously considered whether the employer used
progressive discipline with the employee. If the employer did not,
the adjudicator must explain why such a decision was justified. If
progressive discipline and the proportionality of the disciplinary
measure are not considered by the adjudicator, there is high risk
that the decision will be found unreasonable, and as was done in
this case, re-adjudication will be ordered.
Written with the assistance of Charles-Émile Morin,
summer student.
