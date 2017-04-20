Dentons is pleased to provide this periodic briefing on
developments in Washington that impact Canada/US relations. To
ensure we continue delivering premium legal services to our
clients, we are committed to remaining current by tracking and
updating matters relating to numerous industry sectors.
In this briefing, we have focused on the major topics of trade
and tax policy, energy and environmental matters, border management
and infrastructure and agriculture and financial services
updates.
Also included is the larger context of the news that is
dominating headlines and attention in Washington, as well as key
industry players for each of the above-mentioned sectors.
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A
top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm
is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent
and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways.
Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the
communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows
that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully
completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business
challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons'
global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local,
national and global needs of private and public clients of any size
in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries.
www.dentons.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to
this article should be addressed directly to the author.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Join our partners Karen Martin and Ryan Chalmers at the Pacific Business & Law Institute’s program, where they will be presenting a session titled "Procurement: Compliance with AIT, NWPTA, TILMA, NAFTA, TPP, CETA and the Statutes." This forum assembles leading government advisors to provide insights on key issues in local government today.
On March 7, 2017, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a record-breaking fine against Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. and its subsidiaries...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).