Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL) establishes a
highly restrictive regime for the sending of marketing and
promotional emails and texts (commercial electronic messages or
CEMs). In three months' time, the three-year transition that
allowed companies to rely on a particular form of implied consent
based on a prior relationship and prior communications will come to
an end. Companies that wish to use this transition period to
attempt to obtain express consent to continue to communicate with
certain recipients only have a short time left to do
so.
Overview of CASL
The provisions of CASL relating to the
sending of CEMs came into force on July 1, 2014. The CEM provisions
(reflected in section 6 of CASL) are built around two key
pillars: the requirement to ensure that there is prior consent to
send a CEM to a recipient, and the requirement to ensure that the
CEM contains prescribed information and an unsubscribe mechanism
that functions in a particular way.
The term CEM is defined broadly to
capture virtually all emails, texts or other electronic messages
that are sent to an electronic address and which seek to promote
commercial activity. The categories of implied consent that may be
relied on to send CEMs are narrow and time-limited. Express consent
to send CEMs must be obtained in a prescribed format and the onus
is on the sender of the CEM to prove that express consent was
properly obtained.
Three-year Transition Period
Ends July 1, 2017
An important category of implied
consent to send CEMs to a recipient exists where there is an
existing business or non-business relationship, as specifically
defined in the legislation. For example, implied consent based on
an existing business relationship exists if the recipient has made
a purchase of goods or services within the prior two year period,
has entered a written contract that expired within the previous two
years, or has accepted a business opportunity within the previous
two years. All of the categories are time-limited in some manner,
i.e. implied consent has the potential to expire.
Section 66 of CASL provides for a
three-year transition period, that commenced with the coming into
force of the legislation in July 1, 2014. Under this transition
period, organizations are permitted to send CEMs to recipients with
whom they had formed an existing business or non-business
relationship, if that relationship was created prior to July 1,
2014, and if the relationship had involved the exchange of
CEMs with the recipient. This law specifies that, for purposes of
using the transition period, the definitions of existing business
and non-business relationship apply "without regard to the
period mentioned in that subsection". In other words, if the
organization had at any time prior to July 1, 2014 established a
business or non-business relationship with the recipient in
accordance with the criteria set out in those definitions, and that
relationship was also characterized by a history of exchanging CEMs
with the recipient, the organization could rely on the transition
period in order to send CEMs.
On July 1, 2017, the three-year
transition period set out in section 66 of CASL that commenced on July 1,
2014 for CEMs will end. Accordingly, the transition period
cannot be relied upon for any CEMs sent after July 1, 2017. In
addition, it is important to remember that any business or
non-business relationship created after July 1, 2014 is not subject
to the three-year transition period, and must comply with the time
periods specified in the implied consent provisions (sections 10(10) and 10(13) of CASL).
Next Steps for
Organizations
As the transition period is rapidly coming to an end,
organizations who have made use of or wish to make use of the
transition period should ensure they review their CASL compliance
strategies and mechanisms. The enforcement bodies have strictly
interpreted CASL and rigorously enforced the law, with the effect
that any intended use of the transition period to obtain express
consents must be carefully documented, recorded and verified.
Organizations who have relied on the transition period should also
implement a reliable system for upgrading the consent status for
existing contacts after the expiry of the transition
period.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
